Most Asia markets climb as Fed holds rates and signals cuts next year; Hong Kong set to fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates at 5.25%-5.5% for a third straight time and laid out the timeline for cuts in 2024 and beyond.

The Fed is forecasting three cuts in 2024 alone, assuming a quarter-percentage point reduction, and four in 2025.

Forecasts for the core personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's favored inflation gauge— have also been pared back by the Fed to 2.4% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, down from 2.6% and 2.3% respectively in its previous forecasts.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 1.44%, hitting levels not seen since August 1.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.54%, but the Topix slipped 0.14%.

South Korea's Kospi popped 1.46%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 1.69%.

However, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,157, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,228.75.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record levels, gaining 1.4% and marking the first time the benchmark closed above the 37,000 level — breaking a previous record set in January 2022.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.37% and crossed the 4,700 mark for the first time since January 2022, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38%. All three major averages hit fresh 52-week highs.

— Ganesh Rao

Oil rises after big U.S. inventory withdrawal, Fed signaling 2024 rate cuts

Oil prices on Wednesday rose after a larger-than-expected withdrawal from U.S. crude inventories and as the Federal Reserve signaled several rate cuts in 2024.

Brent crude futures for February rose $1.02, or 1.39%, to settle at $74.26 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January gained 86 cents, or 1.25%, to settle at $69.47 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said energy firms pulled 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles during the week ended Dec. 8, much larger than a Reuters poll of a 700,000 barrel withdrawal.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI closed at their lowest since June 27, largely on fears that a slight rise in inflation last month would mean the Federal Reserve is not ready to let up on rates yet.

But the Fed eased those worries on Wednesday, holding rates steady and indicating three cuts were coming in 2024. Higher interest rates can slow demand and put pressure on oil prices.

— Spencer Kimball

Dow surges to record high after Fed shares forecast for rate cuts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 400 points, more than 1%, to surpass the 37,000 threshold for the first time as investors embraced the Federal Reserve's outlook for rate cuts.

At its highest level for the day, the 30-stock Dow hit 37,035.07.

The S&P 500 surpassed the 4700 level, gaining 1.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.45%.

-Darla Mercado

It's a good time for workers to 'find jobs and get solid wage increases,' Powell says

Central bankers think the labor market is finally easing into a sweet spot.

"Overall, the development of the labor market has been very positive. It's been a good time for workers to find jobs and get solid wage increases." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"You see job growth still strong but moving back down to more sustainable levels given population growth and labor force participation," Powell said, adding that the "era of this frantic labor shortage is behind us." Wages are still running higher than what would be consistent with 2% inflation—the Fed's target inflation level—over a long period of time, but have gradually been cooling off, he added.

Payrolls grew faster than expected in November while the unemployment rate fell.

— Pia Singh

Fed doesn't need a recession to cut rates, Powell says

The Federal Reserve is willing to cut rates even if the U.S. economy doesn't dip into a recession in 2024, Chair Jerome Powell said.

"It could just be a sign that the economy is normalizing and doesn't need the tight policy," he said.

Powell also said that the Fed is now seeing progress on inflation across the three main core areas.

The comments could ease concerns that the projected rate cuts reflect a split opinion on the economy by the Fed members.

"Overall, they seem to be in-tune with economic realities, which is encouraging as we enter a new chapter of the Fed reaction function," Dylan Kremer, chief investment officer for Certuity, said in an email.

— Jesse Pound