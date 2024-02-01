Asia markets rise as Wall Street rebounds from Fed day sell-off

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose early Friday in Asia, mirroring Wall Street's rebound from the sell-off earlier this week after Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut rates in March.

In Asia, investors will wrap up the week with January inflation figures out of South Korea and producer prices from Australia.

South Korea's consumer price index grew 2.8% year on year, slightly below the 2.9% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% in early trade, ahead of the release of fourth quarter producer price index.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also rebounded 0.45%, while the broad based Topix climbed 0.13%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.04%, and the small-cap Kosdaq also gained 1.16%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,688, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 15,566,21.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.97% to set a fresh record close for the blue-chip index, which also wiped its losses from a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 1.25%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3%.

Powell comments were 'last straw' for market: RBC Capital Markets equity strategy head

Comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell following the central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday pushed a teetering market over the edge, according to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"There was just so much on this market that it felt like Powell was the last straw," she said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," citing a deterioration in the geopolitical landscape, a return of hard landing concerns and recent employment data.

Calvasina's advised market participants to expect a pullback in the market, noting she's been surprised one hasn't come yet.

She also said "disappointing" earnings from big technology companies were unexpected, but it makes sense because the bar was set so high after recent market outperformance.

Productivity jumps, labor costs down, jobless claims rise

Economic reports Thursday brought good news for productivity and inflation, though initial jobless claims ticked higher than anticipated.

Productivity, a measure of worker output, increased 3.2% in the fourth quarter, better than the 2.5% estimate from Dow Jones, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. At the same time, unit labor costs, or the difference between hourly pay and productivity, rose just 0.5%, below the 1.1% estimate.

However, a separate Labor Department report showed that first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 224,000, up 9,000 from the previous week and ahead of the 214,000 estimate. Continuing claims, which run a week behind, totaled just shy of 1.9 million, up 70,000 and higher than the 1.84 million estimate from FactSet.

Ferrari shares pop after earnings

Shares of Ferrari rallied nearly 10% after the luxury car maker reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations.

The company earned €1.62 per share, excluding certain items, on revenue of €1.52 billion. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected a profit of €1.48 per share on revenue of €1.51 billion.

"2023 was a very successful year, during which we strengthened our brand through a number of achievements reflected in our unprecedented financial results," CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement. "We now have a very important year ahead of us in the execution of our business plan, which continues on schedule along its carefully planned path."

Ferrari was also in the news Thursday after multiple reports said Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is poised to join the Scuderia in 2025. Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the sports history, with seven world titles — a record he shares with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher — and 103 race wins, the most ever.

Manufacturing index tops estimate, but prices show unexpected increase

The U.S. manufacturing sector remained in contraction during January, while prices posted an unexpected jump.

The ISM Manufacturing Index came in at 49.1, an increase of 2 points from December and better than the Dow Jones estimate for 47.2. However, because the gauge is a diffusion index measuring the share of business reporting expansion, any reading below 50 represents contraction. The sector has been in contraction for 15 straight months.

On the inflation front, the prices index jumped 7 points to 52.9, indicating price pressures at a time when other readings have shown an easing.

In a separate data point, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending rose 0.9% in December, well ahead of the consensus forecast for a 0.5% gain.

