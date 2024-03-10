Asia markets slip with Japan leading losses; China exits deflation territory as consumer prices rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street's rally took a breather, with Japan's markets leading losses in the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged 2.18%, slipping below the 39,000 mark for the first time since Feb. 21, while the Topix was down 1.9%.

This comes after Japan averted a technical recession, after revised official data showed the economy expanded 0.4% in the October-December period last year, which could clear the way for the Bank of Japan to raise rates sooner rather than later.

Separately, China recorded its first month of inflation in four months with the country's consumer price index climbing 0.7% year on year in February.

The CPI, which had fallen 0.8% in January, and also beat expectations of 0.3% from economists polled by Reuters.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.21%, and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.17%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week down 1.33%, retreating from its all-time high and snapping a three-day winning streak.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bucked the wider downturn and gained 1.53%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 rose 0.31%.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as with artificial intelligence darling Nvidia finishing down more than 5% in its worst session since late May.

Investors also assessed fresh data, with the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%.

The S&P 500 lost 0.65%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.16%. Both swung into negative territory after rising to new all-time highs earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average relinquished 0.18%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Japan averts technical recession as revised fourth-quarter data shows economy grew 0.4%

Japan posted a revised fourth-quarter GDP growth of 0.4% on an annualized basis, averting a technical recession.

This comes after earlier estimates had shown that Japan's economy shrank 0.4% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis, following a revised 3.3% slump in the third quarter, fulfilling the definition of a technical recession.

A positive GDP reading could clear the way for the Bank of Japan to raise rates sooner rather than later.

— Lim Hui Jie

China swings back into inflation in February with 0.7% gain in CPI

China's consumer price index climbed 0.7% year-on-year in February, marking the first time in four months that the country's inflation rate rose.

The figure is a marked reversal from the 0.8% fall in January, which also was China's largest rate of deflation since September 2009. It also beat the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters were expecting.

On a month on month basis, the CPI rose 1%, higher than the 0.7% expected by the Reuters poll and compared to the 0.3% rise seen in January.

Separately, the country's producer price index slipped 2.7% year-on-year, more than the 2.5% fall in January.

— Lim Hui Jie

Fed is threading needle of dual mandate, Harris Financial partner says

Friday's jobs data illustrates that the Fed is actually achieving its so-called dual mandate of having high employment while keeping inflation tame, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial.

"Labor is rolling, and wage inflation is rolling over — the Fed is threading the needle on its dual mandate," Cox said. "No one expected this result, but it's happening."

— Alex Harring

Oil prices post weekly loss as China demand weighs on market

Crude oil futures posted a weekly loss as lackluster demand out of China collided with a market that the International Energy Agency views as well supplied.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 92 cents, 1.2%, to settle at $78.01 a barrel on Friday. The Brent contract for May dropped 88 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.08 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark lost 2.45% and 1.8%, respectively, for the week.

"The big burst of China demand recovery continues to just not pan out and without it, it's going to be hard for these prices to sustain themselves and recover further and get WTI back above 80 bucks," John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, told CNBC.

— Spencer Kimball

Nvidia, Marvell Technology among Friday's biggest movers

These are the stocks making the biggest moves during midday trading:

Nvidia — Shares fell nearly 5%, as Nvidia took a breather from its winning streak. Earlier in the session, the stock notched a new 52-week high.

Marvell Technology — The chip company sank more than 10% on light first-quarter earnings and revenue guidance.

Costco — The stock slipped 7% after the warehouse club reported revenue of $58.44 billion for its fiscal second quarter, below the $59.16 billion consensus estimate, per LSEG.

— Samantha Subin