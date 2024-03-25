Asia markets mixed after Wall Street rally pauses; South Korea's Kospi hits over 2-year high

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as the U.S. market took a breather following a rally sparked by optimism over the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance at its latest meeting.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, noted that equities have gotten expensive, with the S&P now trading at a 33% premium to its average price-to-earnings ratio over the last 20 years.

"We're coming off of a post-FOMC high," he told CNBC, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week. "The market is getting more and more vulnerable to a market decline or a pullback in prices."

Investors in Asia also await economic data out of Southeast Asia, including Singapore's manufacturing output and Thailand's trade balance. Japan's service producer price index for February came in at 2.1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading close to the flatline, while the broader Topix was up 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.14% to hit its highest level since February 2022. The smaller-cap Kosdaq edged 0.75% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell marginally, after coming close to its all-time high on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.86%, powered by energy and industrial stocks, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 rose 0.36%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.41% and the S&P 500 dipping 0.31%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.27% lower.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report

Japan services PPI climbs 2.1% in February

Japan's services producer price index climbed 2.1% year over year in February, according to official data.

The services PPI had risen at the same rate in January as well.

The Bank of Japan ended its experiment with negative rates last week, along with other unconventional easing tools that were aimed at reflating its economy.

Markets in Japan traded higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 index trading well about the 40,000 level. The broader Topix index was up 0.08%.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

South Korea's Kospi hits two-year high as chip stocks rise

South Korea's Kospi hit its highest level in over two years on Tuesday as major chip stocks rose.

The index shot to 2,769, its highest level since Feb. 10, 2022.

The Kospi has posted a 15% gain over the past 12 months, and a 4.93% climb since the start of 2024.

The index was powered by gains in heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which rose 1.66% and 3.25%, respectively.

— Lim Hui Jie

China pushes banks to fast-track loans to private developers: Reuters

Regulators in China are urging banks to speed up approvals for new loans to private property developers, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The banking regulator wants faster loan approvals for residential projects under the "whitelist" mechanism, with effect from last week, Reuters said.

The so-called "whitelist" mechanism covers projects of state-backed and private developers that need fresh financing of 1.5 trillion yuan ($207.51 billion).

China is seeking to revive homebuyer sentiment, and these efforts come as prices of new homes fell in China for an eighth straight month in February.

— Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

UBS predicts the S&P 500 will end 2024 around current levels

Strong U.S. economic data and an artificial intelligence-powered rally have boosted stocks so far this year, and equities are likely to remain at their current levels into year-end, according to UBS.

"Our base-case scenario is for a soft landing in the US, in which economic growth moderates, inflation recedes further, and interest rates fall," the bank wrote. "We expect this to create a supportive backdrop for equity markets. However, we think a lot of good news is already priced in at the index level."

On the other hand, UBS also cautioned against near-term choppiness in the market that might materialize as traders adjust their expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy easing.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Morgan Stanley Research forecasts 4 rate cuts this year

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Most investors and the Federal Reserve's dot plot anticipate four rate cuts this year, but not Morgan Stanley's global director of research.

"We continue to expect a June start, followed by cuts at the Sep, Nov, and Dec meetings," the bank wrote. "Despite a higher long-run rate, the long-run growth projection was unchanged at 1.8%, indicating the Fed sees recent supply-side factors driving growth higher as temporary."

Morgan Stanley research added that small-cap stocks could feel the pressure if U.S. Treasury yields continue to increase.

"While large caps have exhibited declining rate sensitivity over the past few months, small caps' correlation with rates remains meaningfully negative, suggesting to us that they are more at risk than large-caps if UST yields move higher," the bank wrote.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Crypto stocks jump as bitcoin climbs toward $70,000

Rafael Henrique | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Stocks whose performance is tied to the price of bitcoin surged with the cryptocurrency on Monday.

MicroStrategy, which trades as proxy for the price of bitcoin, surged 14%, while Coinbase advanced 9%. The mining sector got a lift from bitcoin too, with Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms up 4% and 5%, respectively. CleanSpark rose 11% and Cipher Mining gained 12%.

Bitcoin gained 6% to trade at $69,720.82, according to Coin Metrics. It had been in correction mode for the past week, after hitting an all-time high of $73,797.68 on March 14. Last Wednesday, it slid to as low as about $60,800.

— Tanaya Macheel