India stocks hit record highs to lead gains in Asia as exit polls project Modi's BJP to win elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

India stocks hit record highs to lead gains in Asian markets on Monday, while a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years.

India's Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were last up 3% each, as exit polls over the weekend projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.

The Caixin survey showed China's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in May from 51.4 the previous month, at its fastest pace since June 2022. It was also higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 51.5.

The private survey comes after official data on Friday that showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in May.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.77%, while mainland China's CSI 300 ended 0.25% higher at 3,588.75.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.13% higher to end at 38,923.03, while the broader Topix index ended 0.9% up at 2,798.07.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.77% to close at 7,761.00.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.74% to end at 2,682.52, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq was 0.56% higher at 844.72.

Wall Street futures were calm ahead of the first trading day in June, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up 25 points, or less than 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1%.

The main indexes are coming off a strong May, with all three notching their sixth positive month in seven. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.9%, its best month since November 2023.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

South Korean energy stocks rise after government greenlights exploration plans

South Korean energy stocks rose after the government greenlit exploratory drilling for vast oil and gas resources off the country's east coast.

Shares of Korea Gas Corporation surged 29.87%. Daesung Energy rose 28.25%, while SK Innovation climbed 7.9% and SK Gas advanced 15.97%.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly told a news conference that there is a "very high" possibility for the area to contain as much as 14 billion barrels of oil and gas.

—Lee Ying Shan

India stocks record intraday highs as exit polls show Modi’s BJP-led alliance projected to win majority

Javier Ghersi | Moment | Getty Images

Stock gauges in India hit intraday record highs, with the Nifty 50 index rising about 3% and the S&P BSE Sensex Total Return index last up about 2.6%.

Local exit polls over the weekend suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to secure around 365 out of the 543 seats in the lower house of India's parliament, according to local news channel NDTV's exit poll summary.

However, final results, expected on Tuesday, can diverge from exit poll projections.

— Shreyashi Sanyal, Charmaine Jacob

China's May factory activity expands at fastest pace in nearly two years, tops estimates

A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years, in contrast to an official reading.

The Caixin survey showed the headline seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in May from 51.4 the previous month, clocking its fastest pace since June 2022. It was also higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 51.5.

The private survey comes after official data on Friday showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in May.

The Caixin survey also said sentiment among Chinese manufacturers remained positive in May amid hopes that market demand could improve both locally and abroad to support higher production this year.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

South Korea's May manufacturing PMI expands at fastest pace in nearly 3 years

A private survey showed South Korea's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly three years in May.

South Korea's headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed a return to growth in May, coming in at 51.6 from 49.4 in April, which was the strongest since July 2021.

"After recovery efforts appeared to have plateaued recently, growth surged in May as stronger demand conditions, both domestically and abroad, drove production growth to its strongest in nearly three years," said Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

U.S. reportedly could act against Chinese companies and banks over Russian war support

The U.S. along with other nations could take steps against Chinese companies and banks over Beijing's support for Russia's war against Ukraine, a top U.S. official said, according to Reuters.

"I think where we are primarily focused are on Chinese companies that have been involved in a systematic way in supporting Russia," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said, according to the report.

"We've also looked closely at financial institutions," Campbell said.

Separately, Campbell met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Ma Zhaoxu, in Washington on May 30.

— Shreyashi Sanyal, Reuters

Nvidia announces latest AI chip model

Nvidia announced new AI chips on Sunday before its latest model has even shipped to customers.

The new chip model is called "Rubin." Nvidia had announced its "Blackwell" chips in March. Huang said Sunday that Nvidia plans to release new AI chip models on a "one-year rhythm."

Shares of Nvidia are up more than 120 year-to-date even as other deep-pocketed tech companies try to compete with the AI leader.

— Jesse Pound, Rebecca Picciotto

Key economic reports this week

Here are some of the notable economic and corporate updates this week. All times ET:

Monday, June 3

10 a.m. Construction spending (April)

10 a.m. ISM manufacturing (May)

Tuesday, June 4

10 a.m. JOLTS job openings (April)

Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bath & Body Works

Wednesday, June 5

10 a.m. ISM services PMI (May)

Earnings: Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree

Thursday, June 6

8:30 a.m. Initial jobless claims

Earnings: J.M. Smucker Co.

Friday, June 7

8:30 a.m. May jobs report

— Jesse Pound, Sarah Min