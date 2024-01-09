Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of Australia inflation data, Japan set to extend 33-year highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open ahead of Australia's November inflation data, with Japan stocks set to extend gains after hitting a 33-year in the previous session.

Australia's weighted consumer price index — defined as the weighted average CPI of Australia's eight capital cities — is expected to rise 4.4% year on year in November, according to a Reuters poll.

The S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.39% lower, after snapping its four-day losing streak on Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, is set to touch levels not seen since March 1990, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,870 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,880 against the index's last close of 33,763.18.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,145, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,190.02.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks largely fell. The S&P500 ended the session down 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.42%.

The Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a 0.09% gain, helped by gains in some Big Tech stocks. Nvidia rose 1.7%, reaching a fresh all-time high, while Amazon and Alphabet gained more than 1.5%.

Shares of Juniper Networks also popped almost 22% on Tuesday after a report in The Wall Street Journal said Hewlett Packard Enterprise could announce a deal to acquire the networking hardware company for about $13 billion as soon as this week.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Pia Singh contributed to this report

Juniper Networks stock pops on HPE deal report

Shares of Juniper Networks jumped more than 23% in premarket trading Tuesday, continuing to rise after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday evening that cloud-services provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise is in "advanced talks" to acquire the company for about $13 billion.

A deal between the two companies could be announced as soon as this week, the Journal reported. The acquisition could bolster HPE's efforts to challenge Cisco, which has long competed with Juniper in the networking equipment market.

Juniper's stock price underperformed the tech industry last year, losing about 8%. HPE added nearly 10%, on the other hand.

— Pia Singh, Jordan Novet

Oil prices bounce back after selloff

Oil prices bounced back Tuesday after yesterday's selloff.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February rose $1.47, or 2.08%, to settle at $72.24 a barrel. The Brent futures contract for March gained $1.39, or 1.76%, to trade at $77.46 a barrel.

The two benchmarks settled more than 3% lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices to Asian customers by $2 a barrel, heightening fears about global demand.

"Volatility is high and if you don't like the price just stick around," Phil Flynn with the Price Futures Group wrote in a note Tuesday morning.

Flynn said prices are bouncing back Tuesday because the selling yesterday was "out of balance."

Geopolitical risk also persists as tensions rise in the Middle East and Libya's largest oilfield remains shut down.

Trade deficit fell more than anticipated in November

The U.S. trade deficit declined by a greater than expected margin in November as the goods shortfall with both Europe and China fell.

In a report Tuesday, the Commerce Department said the goods and services deficit decreased to $63.2 billion, a drop of $1.3 billion, or 2%, from October. The move mirrored lower shortfalls in both imports and exports on the month. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a deficit of $64.7 billion.

The goods deficit with the European Union decreased to $15.6 billion and to $21.5 billion with China.

—Jeff Cox

Cybersecurity funds among best performing ETFs

Stocks were broadly lower on Tuesday, but a few sector funds were still pushing higher.

Cybersecurity ETFs were among the biggest winners, fueled by big days for CrowdStrike and Juniper Networks. The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) each rose about 2%.

Some health care funds also rose modestly, with the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) up about 0.2%.

— Jesse Pound