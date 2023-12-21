Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of Christmas weekend, Japan inflation and BOJ minutes on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise heading into the Christmas weekend, with Japan reporting its November inflation numbers and its central releasing minutes of the October monetary policy meeting.

Japan's headline inflation rate slowed to 2.8%, down from 3.3% in October, the slowest pace of inflation since July 2022.

Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — came in at 2.5%, in line with expectations of a Reuters poll of economists and lower than October's figure of 2.9%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.19%, reversing early losses at the start of the trading session.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to rebound, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,265 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,250 against the index's last close of 33,140.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,683, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,621.13.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rebounded, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.03% to recover from its worst day since September as the year-end rally resumed.

That places the broad market index about 1% from its closing high and 1.5% from its intraday record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.87%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.26% to 14,963.87.

The time for the 'Santa Clause Rally' starts Friday

Wall Street will see if a "Santa Clause Rally" — which refers to the gains typical of the final five trading days of the year, and the first two of the new year — will materialize this holiday season. This year, the season commences Friday until Jan. 3.

Since 1969, the S&P 500 on average has gained 1.3% during this period, according to the Jeff Hirsch, editor of the Stock Trader's Almanac. But the editor noted a failure of the Santa Clause Rally to materialize is historically a harbinger for poor stock performance.

"Failure to have a Santa Claus Rally tends to precede bear markets or times when stocks could be purchased at lower prices later in the year," Hirsch wrote in a blog post. "Down SCRs were followed by flat years in 1994, 2005 and 2015, two nasty bear markets in 2000 and 2008 and a mild bear that ended in February 2016."

"As Yale Hirsch's now famous line states, 'If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall,'" Hirsch added.

Yale Hirsch, who originated the term, was the founder of the Stock Trader's Almanac.

S&P 500 heads for longest weekly winning streak since 2017

The S&P 500 is poised to see another week of gains, extending its win streak to lengths not seen in around six years.

The broad index has added 0.3% this week, putting it on track to notch its eighth positive week in a row.

That would mark its longest weekly winning streak since 2017. During that year, the index climbed for eight straight weeks between September and November.

This rally has helped the benchmark rise near all-time high levels that are being closely watched by investors.

Third-quarter real GDP comes in lower than expected

The third reading of real gross domestic product came in lower than expected.

Real gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the third estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That's down from the second estimate's increase of 5.2%, and lower than the rise of 5.1% anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

In the second quarter, real GDP rose by 2.1%.

Semiconductor stocks rise after strong Micron Technology earnings

Strong results and guidance from Micron Technology boosted shares 7% during Thursday's session, while lifting other chip and semiconductor equipment stocks.

Marvell Technology and U.S. shares of British chipmaker Arm Holdings jumped 4% each, while Advanced Micro Devices, Teradyne and On Semiconductor jumped 3%. Intel, Analog Devices and Applied Materials each rose about 2%, while Nvidia, Broadcom and Qualcomm all gained at least 1%.

Both the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and iShares Semiconductor ETF added more than 2%.

