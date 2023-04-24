Asia Markets Largely Fall as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower on Tuesday, following a similar session on Wall Street as investors look ahead to Big Tech earnings later this week.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are among the high-interest names scheduled to announce their results for the first quarter.

"Everyone's just waiting for tech earnings," said Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities. "This is a very, very busy week for earnings, so we're just treading water."

Japanese markets were all higher: the Nikkei 225 rose 0.54% and the Topix gained 0.74%.

However, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.15% and the Kosdaq shed 0.43%, after the country's central bank announced that its GDP grew 0.8% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.46% in early trade, while the Hang Seng Tech index saw a larger drop at 1.56% down.

Mainland Chinese markets were mixed. The Shenzhen Component shed 0.23%, but the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.26% higher.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for a holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2% and the S&P 500 closed 0.09% higher.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Hong Kong unemployment rate falls to lowest since October 2019

Hong Kong's unemployment rate fell to 3.1% for the period of January to March, compared with 3.3% in the period from December 2022 to February.

This marks the 10th straight month of decline in unemployment for the territory, and the lowest since October 2019, according to Refinitiv data.

Hong Kong's census and statistics department said it observed notable decreases in the building maintenance, repair and decoration sector, as well as in the wholesale sector.

The territory's labor and welfare secretary Chris Sun forecasts that Hong Kong's labor market should improve further, pointing at a continued revival of domestic economic activities and inbound tourism, as well as a disbursement of a new batch of consumption vouchers.

— Lim Hui Jie

China guides banks to further cut deposit rates: Reuters

China has guided banks in the country to cut deposit interest rates further, Reuters reported.

Citing seven people with knowledge of the matter, Reuters said this was in an effort to "channel the country's vast savings pool into spending and more productive investments."

China's central bank does not set bank rates directly but guides them through the its so-called interest rate self-regulatory mechanism, which comprises both small and big banks.

According to one person briefed on the plans, Reuters said one of China's "big four" state lenders plans to cut some personal and corporate rates next week.

Earlier this month, small and medium-sized Chinese banks slashed interest rates, following similar moves by larger banks a year ago.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Weizhen Tan

South Korea economy grows 0.8% in first quarter

South Korea's gross domestic product climbed 0.8% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, according to advance estimates from the country's central bank.

This was slightly lower than economists expectations of 0.9%.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, South Korea's GDP expanded by 0.3%, slightly higher than economists expectations of 0.2%

South Korea's benchmark Kospi opened marginally higher following the announcement, while the Kosdaq fell 0.25%

— Lim Hui Jie

May Fed meeting will create 'overhang' on market this week, Oppenheimer investment strategist says

Though the Federal Reserve policy meeting isn't taking place until next week, Oppenheimer said the knowledge that it's on the horizon can add volatility to the market this week.

"This week with earnings season activity ramping up across a broad array of sectors we expect investors' anticipation of the Federal Reserve's upcoming FOMC meeting in the first week of May to add to the day to day tone and volatility of the markets," said John Stoltzfus, the firm's chief investment strategist.

Many market participants expect the central bank to implement another quarter-percentage point interest rate hike at the next meeting. Investors have been closely watching the Fed amid concerns that its rate hike campaign could now tip the economy into a slowdown or recession.

"A brace of uncertainty remains as an overhang to the markets as to how long the Fed will keep raising rates and whether or not its efforts will push the economy into recession before the current Fed fund hike cycle concludes," Stoltzfus said.

— Alex Harring

Fox stock falls as Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News

Shares of Fox were under pressure after Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson was leaving the cable network, effective immediately.

Fox's class A and B shares were each down about 4% after the announcement.

Carlson's departure comes shortly Fox settled a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems for nearly $800 million.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the company said in a statement on Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

— Jesse Pound

First-quarter earnings are faring better than consensus expectations

Roughly one-third of S&P 500 members are set to report earnings this week, with investors looking to technology giants and heavyweights in the energy and industrials sectors for further clues about broader economic health.

So far, earnings this quarter have fared better than expectations. According to a recent note from Goldman Sachs, 53% of companies in the broader index have beat consensus estimates by at least 1 standard deviation, higher than the 25-year average of 48%. Fifteen percent of companies have missed consensus estimates by at least 1 standard deviation, lower than the 25-year average of 14%.

Here are some key names reporting this week:

— Pia Singh

Technology stocks lag as busy tech earnings week begins

Technology stocks underperformed on Monday, contributing to a 0.6% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite as of 10:45 a.m. EST.

The S&P 500's information technology sector fell 0.6%, led to the downside by falling chip stocks and declines in clean energy stocks, with First Solar and Enphase Energy losing 5.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among the chipmakers, Advanced Micro Devices lost 1.7%, while Lam Research, Qorvo and Western Digital lost at least 1% each. Salesforce fell 1.5%.

Consumer discretionary stocks also lagged, with Tesla and Amazon last down 3.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Some cruise stocks also contributed to the declines.

This week brings earnings reports from major technology stocks including Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Shares of all three companies moved modestly lower during morning trading, weighing on the Nasdaq.

— Samantha Subin