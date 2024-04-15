Asia markets extend declines amid Iran-Israel tensions; China economic data on deck

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their declines as the world awaits Israel's response to Iran's air assault over the weekend.

On Tuesday, China's first-quarter gross domestic product numbers will be in focus, with the world's second-largest economy expected to grow 4.6% from a year ago.

China's industrial production and retail sales figures are also expected Tuesday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,430, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,600.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged 1.5% at the open, while the broad based Topix was down 1.04%.

South Korea's Kospi also fell 1.31% and the small-cap Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.86%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.86% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks retreated on Monday as rising yields and worries over the conflict in the Middle East overshadowed strong Goldman Sachs earnings and hot retail sales data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.65%, to mark its sixth straight losing day, a streak not seen since June.

The S&P 500 slipped 1.2% despite trading up as much as 0.88% earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.79% as Salesforce and other technology stocks dropped.

Higher rates also poured cold water on the market bounce, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury rising above the key 4.6% level in the session and reaching its highest point since mid-November.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Yen falls to weakest level since June 1990 as it crosses 154 against greenback

The Japanese yen fell to its weakest level since June 1990, crossing the 154 mark against the U.S. dollar.

The yen has been firmly beyond the 150 mark since the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on March 19, with Japanese officials repeatedly saying that "all options are on the table" to counter excessive yen moves.

On April 4, former top currency diplomat Hiroshi Watanabe said that authorities will not intervene until the yen crosses 155 against the greenback, according to Reuters.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

The oil market shrugged Iran's attack. What happens next depends on Israel

Amir Cohen | Reuters

The oil market on Monday shrugged off Iran's weekend air assault against Israel with U.S. crude and the global benchmark both settling slightly lower.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May lost 25 cents, or 0.29%, to settle at $85.41 a barrel. June Brent futures fell 35 cents, or 0.39%, to settle at $90.10 a barrel.

The market had already priced in the risk from an attack Iran had telegraphed for days beforehand, and traders breathed a sigh of relief after Israel and the U.S. intercepted nearly all the missiles fired.

What happens next depends on how Israel decides to respond.

"What is not priced into the current market, in our view, is a potential continuation of a direct conflict between Iran and Israel," Maximilian Layton, head of commodities research at Citi, told clients in a note. Oil prices could spike above $100 a barrel depending on how Israel responds to the attack, the analyst wrote.

— Spencer Kimball

Nasdaq Composite slides below its 50-day moving average, a first since November

The major indexes resumed their sell-off on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped below its 50-day moving average as the index dropped about 1.7%.

It was the first time the tech-heavy index slid below this key threshold since Nov. 3, 2023. If it closes below that level, it will be a first since Nov. 2, 2023. The index is up more than 30% in the past 12 months.

The 50-day moving average is a technical indicator that traders watch to assess short-term trading trends. A close below this level could signal an upcoming downtrend for an asset.

— Darla Mercado, Nick Wells

British investment bank sees $100 oil and 10% stock market correction

Finnbarr Webster | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Turmoil in the Middle East could cause dramatic moves in the financial markets, according to U.K. investment bank Liberum Capital, which is calling for oil to surge to $100 and a stock market correction as big as 10%.

"In our base case scenario of Israel retaliating but in a limited way that keeps the conflict from escalating further, this could lead to a 5-10% correction in the stock market together with further strength in the U.S. dollar," Liberum, founded in 2007, said in a note to clients.

The firm revealed the obvious short-term winners, which include defense contractors.

— Yun Li

Retail sales data comes in above economists' forecast

Emily Elconin | Getty Images

Stock futures took a leg up after retail sales data came in hotter than anticipated for March.

U.S. Census Bureau data showed the measure increased 0.7% for the month. That is a higher rate than the Dow Jones consensus forecast for a 0.3% increase, underscoring the trend of continued consumption despite higher prices in the U.S.

— Alex Harring, Jeff Cox