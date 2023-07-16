Asia markets set to fall ahead of key economic data from China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall on Monday as investors look ahead to key economic data out of China, including gross domestic product figures for the second quarter and industrial output numbers for June.

Last week, a Reuters poll said that while GDP is expected to grow 7.3% year on year, this is off a low base, and "[recovery] momentum is rapidly faltering, raising expectations Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus measures soon."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised for a lower open after a five day winning streak last week, with futures at 19,319 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,413.78.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,264, lower than the index's last close of 7,303.1. The country will release unemployment figures later this week, which will give clues to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decisions.

Elsewhere, Japan's markets are closed for a holiday, but more trade data will be released from South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

U.S. markets were mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching its highest level since March as strong earnings results from some of the biggest banks and companies kicked off earnings season.

However, the S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18%, but both indexes touched their highest intraday levels since April 2022.

Global headline inflation appears to have peaked, says IMF

Among the Group of 20 nations, headline inflation seems to have peaked, according to the International Monetary Fund. However, in most of the G20 countries, particularly the advanced economies, core inflation remains well above central banks' targets.

"In the fight against inflation there are some early signs of monetary policy transmitting to activity, with bank lending standards tightening in the euro area and the United States. That said, policymakers should avoid 'premature celebrations': lessons from previous inflationary episodes show that easing policy too early can undo progress on inflation," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva wrote in a Friday note.

The IMF forecasts global growth over the medium-term to fall around 3%, lower than the historical average of 3.8% over 2000 to 2019.

International Monetary Fund says China's growth is slowing

The International Monetary Fund said that growth in China is slowing due to weaker private investment as well as slowing exports and reduced domestic demand.

The organization's spokesperson Julie Kozak said in a briefing, "Growth momentum has been slowing recently in China, largely due to weaker than expected private investment" pointing to a recent decline in exports after seeing strong performance in the first quarter of the year.

"The overall picture for growth in China is one of a slowing economy, and that is consistent with the forecast that we that we had in in April," noting an "updated forecast" for China will be reflected in IMF's next World Economic Outlook.

Investors count on upward market momentum in the week ahead as earnings rain down

Stocks could continue to gain momentum in the week ahead as traders turn their attention to earnings results after the past week's softer inflation news.

The major benchmarks are headed for a positive week Friday after encouraging consumer and wholesale inflation in June cemented the likelihood that the Federal Reserve is closer to the end of its rate-hiking campaign. Traders see a 95% certainty the Federal Reserve will hike at the central bank's July meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. They're 81% sure the Fed will stand pat in September.

"I think the Fed is kind of locked in for another hike," said Sage Advisory's Rob Williams. "But given this inflation data, I think they're kind of one and done."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

More than a third of Friday's new 52-week highs in S&P 500 are all-time records

More than one third of the 32 stocks making new 52-week highs in the S&P 500 Friday are also trading at all-time records. Three of the 32 (JPM, V, CRM) are also in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Three of the all-time highs are homebuilders. And then there's Nvidia, of course:

Meanwhile, just five stocks fell to 52-week lows in the S&P 500 Friday, none of them records, although AT&T touched a 20-year low:

AT&T, lowest since March 2003

Conagra Brands, lowest since June 2022

Allstate, lowest since Nov. 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb, lowest since Jan. 2022

