Asia Markets Set to Fall as Investors Await Key U.S. Inflation Numbers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation figures for clues on the path ahead for inflation and by extension, the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect inflation to have increased 0.4% month-over-month in April, and 5% year-over-year. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy components, are expected to have climbed 0.4%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.31%, after the country delivered its budget Tuesday night. Australia saw its first budget surplus since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also opened 0.23% lower, with the Topix also falling 0.2%. Mitsubishi Corp recorded record earnings for a second-straight year, with net profit coming in above 1 trillion yen for the first time at 1.18 trillion yen ($8.72 billion)

South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.14%, while the Kospi bucked the wider downtrend and gained 0.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its Tuesday losses, with futures tied to the Hang Seng trading at 19,850 compared with its last close of 19,867.58.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indices fell, with the S&P 500 pulling back by 0.46% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a smaller decline, falling just 0.17%.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

South Korea unemployment rate inches down to 2.6% in April

South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came down to 2.6% in April, lower than the 2.8% recorded in April 2022.

The 2.6% figure is also lower than March's unemployment rate of 2.7%.

South Korea's central statistics organization revealed that the number of unemployed people was at 759,000 in April, down from the 806,000 the same period a year ago.

The country's seasonally adjusted employment-to-population ratio climbed to 62.6 for persons over 15, higher than 62 in April 2022.

— Lim Hui Jie

Mainland China stocks seen to lead next phase in Asia's bull market: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley equity strategists forecasted that China's A Share market will "lead the next phase of the bull market in Asia," they wrote in a Tuesday note.

"Price action in the aftermath of the Golden Week holiday is encouraging," they wrote, pointing to the Shanghai Composite reaching 10-month highs earlier in the week.

"We expect further progress towards our CSI300 [forecast] of 4,500 (+11%) and note in terms of catalysts," the strategists wrote. The CSI300 closed 0.86% lower at 4,027.88 on Tuesday, with declines led by energy, technology and industrial names.

– Jihye Lee

Inflation will 'take time' to retreat down to 2%, New York Fed President John Williams says

The Federal Reserve's increases to interest rates will need more time to work through the economy before inflation abates to a 2% target, according to New York Fed President John Williams.

"Because of the lag between policy actions and their effects, it will take time for the [Federal Open Market Committee's] actions to restore balance to the economy and return inflation to our 2% target," Williams said at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Williams didn't give any forward guidance as to what the central bank might do at the next FOMC meeting. His remarks did little to move markets in either direction, with all three major indexes still trading lower midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading 0.4% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

— Brian Evans, Jeff Cox

Another low-volume day on Wall Street

With the trading day more than halfway over, it's shaping up to be another low-volume day on Wall Street.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the broad S&P 500 index, has so far traded less than a third of its 30-day average volume. The SPY has thus far traded 24.18 million shares. That's well below its 30-day average volume of 76.1 million.

Monday was also a low-volume day, with the SPY trading just 50.04 million shares. That was its lowest-volume day since Nov. 25, when it traded just 30,545,430 shares. That was also a half-day on Wall Street as it followed the Thanksgiving holiday.

— Alex Harring

Regional bank stocks dip in calmer trading

Regional bank stocks retreated again on Tuesday, but trading in the sector was relatively calm after big swings in recent sessions.

Shares of PacWest were down by about 5.4% in midday trading. Western Alliance fell 3.8%.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) slipped 1.6% and is now down more than 13% since the start of May.

— Jesse Pound