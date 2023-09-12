Asia markets mixed as investors watch Japan and South Korea data; U.S. inflation numbers on horizon

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as investors assess key economic data out of Japan and South Korea.

South Korea's unemployment rate in August came in at 2%, its lowest since June 1999. Meanwhile, corporate confidence in Japan fell in September, among both manufacturers and non-manufacturers, according the Reuters Tankan poll.

Confidence among large manufacturers slid to +4, from +12 in August. The non-manufacturers index dropped nine points to hit +23 in September.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended gains after a three-day winning streak, opening up 0.23%, while the Topix also saw a similar gain of 0.26%.

South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.14%, but the Kosdaq was down 0.67%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.5% in early trade.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,156, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 18,025.89.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as traders braced for inflation figures out from the U.S. later on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq slid 1.04% to snap a three day losing streak, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.05%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

South Korea's unemployment rate falls to lowest level since June 1999

South Korea unemployment rate fell to a record low in August, coming in at 2% compared with the 2.7% seen in July.

This was the lowest level recorded since the data series began in June 1999, according to Statistics Korea.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment in August stood a 2.4%, compared to July's 2.8%.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Alibaba and more: CLSA names 3 of the ‘cheapest AI plays’ worldwide — giving two over 50% upside

Analysts at capital markets and investment group CLSA picked three global stocks they expect will benefit from the "lucrative potential" of artificial intelligence.

"We estimate the global AI market could reach $1 trillion by 2026, with generative AI, the next big driver of productivity and innovation, making up $100 billion," the analysts said in a note.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley names its top stock picks — and its 'least favored' — in a corner of the chip market

A "recovery narrative" has been playing out in a corner of the semiconductor market this year, according to Morgan Stanley.

Pricing and inventory conditions are improving further for this segment, the bank said.

It names its top picks and least favored stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Apple stock falls as company unveils iPhone 15

Apple stock slipped 1.8% Tuesday after the company unveiled the iPhone 15 at its "Wonderlust" launch event in Cupertino.

The latest handset in the popular iPhone line of smartphones boasts a 48 megapixel main camera, the A16 Bionic chip and 4K cinematic mode. The iPhone 15 is also made with 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled copper. The iPhone 15 will start at $799 for the base model, $999 for the Pro and $1199 for the Pro Max.

— Brian Evans

CNBC Pro: A $16 billion lawsuit payout is going to send this stock soaring, analysts say

Shares of U.S. and UK dual-listed stock jumped 20% last week after a U.S. judge ruled in favor of the company.

The share of a $16 billion payout from the lawsuit is expected to take the stock soaring, according to Jefferies and Numis.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

October WTI crude oil futures reach highest since last November

October West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures climbed as high as $88.45 a barrel (42 gallons) early Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 15, 2022.

WTI hasn't closed above above $90 a barrel since last Nov. 11.

November Brent futures — the global benchmark — also hit a 10-month high Tuesday, reaching $91.50 a barrel.

Permian Resources, Range Resources, EQT, Denbury and other energy plays are all up 1% or more in early trading.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

Energy notches biggest sector gains Tuesday

The energy sector outperformed Tuesday as U.S. crude prices hit their highest point since November 2022.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund added 2.1%. The sector gains were led by Occidental Petroleum, APA Corporation and Marathon Oil, which all rose more than 3%.

The financials and industrial sectors were the only other industries that were positive as of midday Tuesday. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ticked up 0.8%, while the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded near the flatline.

— Hakyung Kim

Information technology underperforms the S&P 500, but some chip stocks shine

Information technology was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500, with the sector last down by 1.2%. Oracle dragged on the sector, dropping more than 12%. Apple shares lost 1.5%.

However, some semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia and Qualcomm were higher by 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Intel shares rose 1.9% after the chip company said it would sell a roughly 10% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication business to TSMC.

— Sarah Min