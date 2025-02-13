Asia markets rise after Wall Street gains overnight; Singapore logs faster-than-expected GDP growth

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Friday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight as President Donald Trump signed a reciprocal tariffs plans, but did not enact the levies on them immediately.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.76% higher, after hitting a intra-day record in the previous session.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day down 0.15%, while the broader Topix index was up 0.31%.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.14% higher while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.74%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,941 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 21,814.37.

Meanwhile, India's wholesale price inflation, capturing price changes by wholesalers, is expected to rise 2.5% in January, more than 2.3% growth in the previous month.

Singapore's GDP rose 5% year on year in the fourth-quarter of 2024, surpassing the 4.7% growth expected by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following fresh inflation data and updates on U.S. tariff plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 342.87 points, or 0.77%, to 44,711.43. The S&P 500 climbed 1.04% to 6,115.07, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.50% to 19,945.64.

The Dow had hit session highs after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to examine reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations. As part of this, he noted that the U.S. will treat other countries' non-tariff policies as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response.

South Korea's unemployment rate eases to 2.7% in January

South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 2.9% in January, easing from its three-year high of 3.7% from the month before.

The country's unemployed population increased by 11,000 people, or 1% year on year, to 1,083,000 in the first month of 2025, according to government data released Friday.

Overall, South Korea's economically active population grew 0.5% year on year to some 28,961,000 million people in January.

India index down 3% for the week

The MSCI India Index inched down around 0.2% Thursday, putting the ETF down 3.1% week to date.

The pullback comes amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, D.C., where he and President Trump are expected to hold a joint press conference later on Thursday.

When signing the executive order for U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Thursday, Trump said "India has more tariffs than any other country." The U.S. recorded a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India in 2024, according to data from the Census Bureau.

