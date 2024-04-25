Asia markets mostly higher ahead of Bank of Japan decision; Tokyo inflation falls more than expected

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Friday as investors in Asia look to the Bank of Japan's policy decision and inflation figures out of Tokyo.

Thirteen economists polled by Reuters unanimously forecast that the BOJ will leave its monetary policy unchanged. Still, traders will monitor any steps the central bank takes to address the weak Japanese yen.

Tokyo's headline inflation rate for April came in at 1.8%, slowing from the 2.6% in March. Core inflation in the capital — which strips out prices of fresh food — sharply fell to 1.6% from March's 2.4%, missing expectations of 2.2% from economists polled by Reuters.

Tokyo inflation data is widely considered as a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.27% ahead of the BOJ decision, while the Topix was up 0.25%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.95%, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a smaller gain of 0.36%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.24%, while mainland China's CSI 300 was 0.72% higher.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.15%, dragged by industrial and health services stocks.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks tumbled after data showed a sharp slowdown in economic growth and pointed to persistent inflation.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded 1.6% in the first quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast GDP growth would come in at 2.4%.

Along with the downbeat growth rate, the report showed the personal consumption expenditures price index increased at a 3.4% pace, well above the previous quarter's 1.8% advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.98%, weighed down by steep declines in Caterpillar and IBM. The S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.64%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report.

— Lim Hui Jie

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for March will be out Friday

The personal consumption expenditures price index will be due on Friday morning, giving the Federal Reserve a detailed glimpse into the latest inflation metrics.

For March, economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate headline PCE grew 0.3% from the prior month and by 2.6% from 12 months earlier. They expect that core prices, which exclude food and energy costs, grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 2.7% year over year.

The first-quarter gross domestic product report issued Thursday revealed that PCE for the period rose by 3.4%, well above the 1.8% increase in the fourth quarter. The result incited a sell-off for stocks as investors fretted over signs of stagflation – a scenario in which the economy's growth slows but inflation rises.

-Darla Mercado