Asia Markets Fall After Wall Street's Banks Jump on Stress Test Results

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on the final trading day of the first half of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, lifted by shares of large banks jumping after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. A revised U.S. gross domestic product print also helped lift investor sentiment, alleviating recession fears on Wall Street.

Investors will look ahead to the latest data on personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge.

Mainland China markets fell, with the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component falling 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Factory activity data in China contracted for a third straight month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics release.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4% in its first hour of trade.

Japanese stocks fell as investors digested Tokyo's core consumer price index, which remained at levels above the central bank's target for thirteen straight months.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% and the Topix slid 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.2% while the Kosdaq shed 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 269.76 points, or 0.8% led by major banks. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs each rose more than 3%, while Wells Fargo advanced 4.5%.

The S&P 500 added 0.45% to end at 4,396.44, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed flat at 13,591.33.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Yun Li contributed to this report

China's factory activity remains in contraction territory

China's factory activity data stayed in contraction territory for the month of June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics' latest purchasing managers' index reading.

The NBS manufacturing PMI came in at 49, below the 50-mark that separates contraction and growth for the third consecutive month.

The PMI reading in May stood at 48.8, the lowest since December. The Chinese yuan weakened to 7.26 against the U.S. dollar.

— Jihye Lee

Overall inflation in Tokyo rose 3.1%, stays above Bank of Japan's target

The overall consumer price index for Japan's capital city rose 3.1% in June year-on-year, maintaining levels above the Bank of Japan's target.

Excluding fresh food, Tokyo's CPI rose 3.2% compared with a year ago, below the 3.3% predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and above the central bank's target for 13 straight months.

Consumer prices minus food and energy rose 2.3% year-on-year and fell 0.2% month-on-month.

The Japanese yen traded at 144.8 against the U.S. dollar, maintaining its weakest levels since November.

— Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Dow finishes nearly 270 points higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 269.76 points, or 0.8%, to finish at 34,122.42. The S&P 500 added 0.45% to end at 4,396.44, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed flat at 13,591.33.

— Samantha Subin

Financial stocks outperform after Fed stress test

Financial stocks gained on Thursday, contributing to the Dow Jones Industrial Averages' more than 100-point rise and a 1.1% increase in the S&P 500 financials sector.

The gains stemmed from big bank stocks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. Shares rose more than 2% after the lenders passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. Other winners in the financial sector included Visa, M&T Bank, Comerica and Charles Schwab, last up about 2% each.

Energy and materials stocks also rose lifting the respective S&P sectors about 0.7% each. Some winners up more than 1% included Steel Dynamics, Mosaic, EQT Corp, Coterra Energy and Marathon Oil.

— Samantha Subin

Fed's Bostic doesn't see the need for rate hikes or cuts ahead

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Thursday he's not on the same page as his fellow central bankers who have indicated further interest rate hikes likely will be needed to bring down inflation.

"In my view, it is less certain that we need to keep hiking the policy interest rate in the immediate term, lest we risk tightening too much and draining too much momentum from the economy," Bostic said in prepared remarks for a speech in Dublin, Ireland.

Citing a variety of surveys and indicators, Bostic said he thinks inflation is well on its way back to the Fed's 2% target "and in a way that may well be sustainable."

A nonvoting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee, Bostic said that while he doesn't foresee future rate increases, he also doesn't expect any cuts either this year or in 2024.

—Jeff Cox

Fed research paper sees trouble ahead for the stock market

A new white paper from the Federal Reserve argues that elevated tax and interest rates could translate into "bleak" 2% annual returns for the stock market.

"The boost to profits and valuations from ever-declining interest and corporate tax rates is unlikely to continue, indicating significantly lower profit growth and stock returns in the future," Michael Smolyansky writes in the paper titled "End of an era: The coming long-run slowdown in corporate profit growth and stock returns."

A principal economist for the central bank, Smolyansky said most of the market's returns can be traced to low interest rates and taxes that likely won't be around again for a while.

— Jeff Cox