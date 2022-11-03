Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Rises Around 5%; Asia Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 5% in a mixed Asia-Pacific session on Friday as markets continued to process the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75 basis point interest rate hike.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index briefly rose 5%, while the Hang Seng Tech index climbed 6.79%.

"[The rise] is supported by the rebound from internet platforms electric vehicles

Hong Kong stock movers: Chinese tech, electric vehicle stocks jump

Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong rose sharply in morning trade, as the broader index gained more than 2%.

Index heavyweights JD.com and Alibaba jumped 8.26% and 5.56%, respectively. Tencent added 4.52%, and Meituan gained 6%.

Electric vehicle makers on the Hang Seng Tech index also rose. Xpeng and Nio shares soared 12% each, while Li Auto climbed more than 8%.

The Hang Seng Tech index was 4.45% higher.

— Abigail Ng

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component inched up 2.04%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.90%.

Japan's Nikkei 225's fell 2% after a holiday on Thursday. The Topix slid 1.44%.

In South Korea, the Kospi remained flat. The Kosdaq shed 0.89%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.72% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34%. The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monetary policy statement Friday.

Qantas' shareholders meeting and Singapore's retail sales data are also slated for Friday.

The monthly U.S. employment report is scheduled to be released later. Economists expect 205,000 jobs were added in October, and forecast the unemployment rate remained at 3.5%, according to Dow Jones.

Overnight, U.S. stocks declined for a fourth consecutive session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 146.51 points, or 0.46%, to close at 32,001.25. The S&P 500 lost 1.06% to finish at 3,719.89, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.73% to settle at 10,342.94.

—CNBC's Samantha Subin, Carmen Reinicke contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

Mitsubishi Motors shares jump more than 17% after net income soars

Mitsubishi Motors shares popped as much as 17% after the automaker released their earnings report on Wednesday. The Japanese market was closed on Thursday.

The company posted a net income of 82.74 billion Japanese yen ($558 million), compared with 21.67 billion yen ($146 million) the year before.

Mitsubishi Motors' stock was last up 15.3%, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.25%.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Weizhen Tan

