Asia Markets Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report, Bank Earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Wednesday as investors await key U.S. inflation data that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward in its tightening cycle.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 6% year-over-year increase in the U.S. consumer price index. Currently, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points next month. New York Fed President John Williams emphasized in an interview with Yahoo Finance overnight that the central bank will remain "data dependent."

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Topix gained 0.6% as traders further digested Japan's producer price index and machinery orders report. South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher a day after the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.3% while Hang Seng index futures meanwhile also pointed to a lower open.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the global economy could be heading for the weakest growth since 1990, downgrading its outlooks for the coming years. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said banks have created further risk for the world economy's growth.

Overnight on Wall Street, tech stocks fell with the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.43%. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday's session flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.27 points, or 0.29%.

Investors also looked ahead to key bank earnings from the U.S. as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are set to report Friday. BlackRock and UnitedHealth Group are also scheduled to report.

Japan's producer price index cools while machinery orders rise

Japan's producer price index rose 7.2% in March compared to a year ago, hotter than expectations to see an increase of 7.1% but lower than the prior reading of 8.2% seen in February.

Month-on-month, the reading was unchanged.

Machinery orders for February rose 9.8% year-on-year, higher than expectations to see a rise of 2.9% and higher than the prior reading of 4.5%.

The reading fell 4.5% in February month-on-month.

New York Fed's Williams says central bank will stay data dependent

"We have to be driven by the data," New York Fed President John Williams told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "I will say that one thing that we're paying attention to is credit conditions but also do we really see signs of this underlying inflation coming down?"

Williams' comments come a day ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation figures. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 6% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index. Currently, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points next month.

IMF says global economy heading for weakest growth since 1990

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday released its weakest global growth expectations for the medium term in more than 30 years.

The D.C.-based institution said that five years from now, global growth is expected to be around 3% — the lowest medium-term forecast in an IMF World Economic Outlook since 1990.

"The world economy is not currently expected to return over the medium term to the rates of growth that prevailed before the pandemic," the Fund said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

Information technology stocks lag

Information technology stocks lagged on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 sector last down 0.6%.

Microsoft and Salesforce led the sector's declines, falling 2% and 1.1%, respectively. Chip and software stocks also lost moved lower, with Advanced Micro Devices and Ceridian last down about 1% each.

Nvidia, Adobe, Arista Networks and Apple fell slightly.

Chicago Fed president is keeping eye on credit conditions

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Tuesday he's keeping an eye on credit conditions ahead of the central bank's May meeting.

"Foremost thing on my mind before our next meeting in May is trying to get a handle on this question about credit: is it actually credit tightening?" he said at the Economic Club of Chicago. Concerns over credit conditions heightened after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Warren Buffett sold Taiwan Semi partly due to geopolitical tensions, Nikkei reports

Warren Buffett revealed in an interview with Nikkei that his decision to dump a significant portion of Taiwan Semiconductor recently stemmed partially from geopolitical tensions.

The "Oracle of Omaha" sold 86% of his stake in the chipmaker in the fourth quarter. He had just bought the stock in the third quarter and made it Berkshire's 10th biggest holding.

Buffett said geopolitical tensions were "a consideration" in the divestment, the paper said. He called the Taiwanese chip company a well-managed one but said Berkshire had better places to deploy its capital.

