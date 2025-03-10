Asia-Pacific markets pare losses following Wall Street sell-off

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets slid on Tuesday, tracking losses in the U.S. following anxiety over tariff policy and a potential recession in the world's largest economy.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.18%, paring steeper losses earlier in the session, while the broader Topix index fell 1.64% in its last hour of trade.

Significant losses in the Nikkei 225 were seen in imaging and network technology operator Konica Minolta, which was down 7.52% and electric and optical fiber cables manufacturer Sumitomo Electric Industries, which lost 5.79%.

Japan's revised GDP for the fourth quarter came in at 2.2% on an annualized basis, below economists' expectations and the previous estimate of 2.8% growth.

South Korea's Kospi was trading 1.19% lower, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped 0.88%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.75%, while Mainland China's CSI 300 slid 0.66%.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Taiex index was down 1.61%, paring losses from an over 3% drop earlier in the session.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.91% lower at 7,890.10, reversing course from gains in the previous session.

Over in India, the benchmark Nifty 50 was flat in early trade, while the BSE Sensex dipped 0.27%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks slid amid fears that Trump's tariff policy could push the U.S. into a recession.

The S&P 500 shed 2.7%, after touching its lowest level since September at one point. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw the sharpest decline, falling 4%, in its worst session since September 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.08%, ending at 41,911.71.

The S&P 500 is off 8.7% from its all-time high on Feb. 19, while the Nasdaq Composite is off nearly 14% from its recent high. A 10% decline is considered a correction on Wall Street.

The losses worsened as the day progressed, but the major averages came off their session lows just before the close.

Shares in Chinese EV maker Xpeng rises over 7%

Shares in Xpeng advanced as much as 7.9% on Tuesday, reversing course from losses the day before.

The electric vehicle maker's shares rose on Monday and briefly touched its highest level since August 2022 following a Bloomberg report that the company's chairman unveiled plans to start mass production of its flying car model and industrial robots by 2026.

Xpeng's shares pared some of the gains to close in negative territory on Monday.

U.S. Treasury yields continue to move lower as investors seek safety

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slide on Tuesday as fears of a possible U.S. recession pushed investors to safe havens.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell as much as 5 basis points to hit 4.162% earlier in the morning before paring some losses to trade around 4.1865% at around midday Singapore time (12:05 a.m. ET).

The 2-year Treasury yield dropped as low as 3.829% before recovering slightly to around 3.875%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

TSMC shares fall over 3% despite pick up in revenue in first two months of 2025

Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped as much as 3.51% on Tuesday, despite a 39.2% year-on-year increase in its revenue for the first two months of the year.

The chipmaker - which is one of Nvidia's biggest suppliers - posted a combined revenue of 553.3 billion New Taiwan dollars ($16.85 billion) for January and February.

Its latest growth rate is a marked improvement from the 34% rise it posted for the whole of last year and indicates resilient demand for Nvidia's chips, TSMC announced on Monday.

Japanese yen hits near five-month high after sell-off in U.S. markets

The Japanese yen has notched near five-month highs after uncertainty on tariff policies weighed on U.S. stock markets and the dollar.

The yen was last down 0.48% to trade around 146.59 against the U.S. dollar.

Other moves in the currency market were more muted. The Australian dollar weakened marginally by 0.08% against the U.S. dollar to 0.6282, while the offshore Chinese yuan strengthened 0.08% against the U.S. dollar to 7.2564.

Nikkei slides 2%

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell around 2% shortly after the open on Tuesday.

Japan revises fourth-quarter GDP lower, complicating BOJ’s interest rate outlook

Japan's economic growth slowed to 2.2% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, complicating the central bank's case for a further interest rate hike in the near term.

The revised data came in lower than economists' median forecast and the initial estimate of 2.8% growth.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, GDP expanded 0.6%, compared with a 0.7% growth in preliminary data released last month, the Cabinet Office's revised data showed on Tuesday.

Read the full story, here.

There's irony in foreign markets outperforming U.S. equities, Oppenheimer says

Oppenheimer Asset Management believes investors may be disproportionately rewarding ex-U.S. assets in the wake of President Trump's new tariffs.

"Ironically, since the beginning of the year, foreign markets around the world and particularly in Europe are outperforming the U.S. equity markets as the world frets over the potential effects of tariffs should they be broadly deployed by the Trump Administration," wrote chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus. "We see some irony in the recent outperformance by foreign markets over the U.S. markets. In our view, foreign companies in Europe, Asia, and Latin America are likely to suffer even more from deployment of tariffs than companies in the U.S."

Palantir declines 10% as investors dump onetime favorite

Palantir dropped more than 10% on Monday as the latest cult stock showed signs of sputtering out.

The defense tech stock is now within striking distance of its flatline for 2025. That marks a turn after shares surged more than 340% last year, making it the top S&P 500 performer.

Palantir has become a favorite of retail investors in recent months. Part of that optimism is tied to the quirky persona of CEO Alex Karp, who often directly addresses mom-and-pop traders.

The stock shot up following President Trump's victory in November. Some pointed out that Peter Thiel, who co-founded of PayPal with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has chaired Palantir's board for more than two decades.

