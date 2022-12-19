Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Ahead of Bank of Japan's Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific were mixed ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision. The central bank is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish monetary policy stance, according to a Reuters poll. Investors will be watching closely for any changes in language to its commitment to a 2% inflation target.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.2%, and the Topix gained 0.24%. The Japanese yen weakened 0.15% to stand at 137.10 against the U.S. dollar.

In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.45% and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia also traded 0.75% lower.

The People's Bank of China is slated to set rates for its one and five-year loan prime rates and Hong Kong will release its inflation print in the afternoon. New Zealand will report its November trade data and the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks on Wall Street fell, marking the fourth consecutive day of losses for all three averages as concerns over an upcoming recession trumped optimism for a year-end rally.

Bank of Japan expected to hold rates steady

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its interest rates steady at -0.10%, according to survey of economists by Reuters.

The rate decision is expected after the central bank's two-day monetary policy concludes Tuesday.

Separately, Japan's government and the BOJ are reportedly aiming revise a statement committing to a 2% inflation target at the earliest possible date, according to Kyodo News, citing government sources.

— Jihye Lee

The Fed is overdoing rate hikes, Evercore ISI says

The Federal Reserve is likely overdoing it's rate hikes to tame inflation and could end up tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI wrote in a Sunday note.

The Federal Funds rate is now 6.5% versus a core PCE of 4.7% on the year and bond yields at 3.5%, Hyman wrote.

"And it's not just the Fed tightening: ECB, BoE, Mexico, Switzerland, and Norway also tightened last week," he said. "Perhaps more profoundly, the money supply is contracting."

In addition, Evercore's economic diffusion index is approaching recession territory along with other indicators such as company surveys, inflation data and layoff announcements. And, wage gains have started to slow and high rents are showing early signs of easing, signaling that inflation has likely run its course.

"In any event, 87 percent of American voters are concerned about a recession," said Hyman.

—Carmen Reinicke

S&P 500 headed for worst December in four years

The S&P 500 has dropped more than 6% this month, as Wall Street struggles heading into year-end. That puts in on track for its worst monthly performance since September. It would also be its biggest December decline since 2018, when it slid 9.18%.

— Fred Imbert

Stocks close lower for fourth day in a row

Recession fears and dashed hopes of a year-end rally weighed on stocks Monday, sending them to the fourth consecutive negative close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 163.85 points, or 0.50%, to close at 32,756.61. The S&P 500 fell 0.91% to 3,817.47, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.49%to 10,546.03 weighed down by shares of Amazon, which slipped 3%.

—Carmen Reinicke