Asia-Pacific Markets Set for Mixed Open as S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump to Record Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs as optimism from the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccine continued to lift U.S. stocks.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set for a mixed start Wednesday, as optimism continued to drive U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan looked to open higher than its previous close of 27,732.10. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,775 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,770.

In Australia, however, stocks were set for a lower open. The SPI futures contract was at 7,453, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,503.

Optimism from the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccine continued to lift U.S. markets overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,366.26. The S&P 500 added 0.1% to a new closing high of 4,486.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 15,019.80, also a new closing high.

Chinese stocks led the Nasdaq as investors gain more clarity on China's regulatory outlook and buy shares of names that have taken a beating lately.

"Markets are still basking in the glow of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine having received regulatory approval on Monday, which is paving the way for organisations to mandate vaccines for workers and thus lift vaccination rates higher," Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"China's delta outbreak also appears to be under control with two consecutive days of no new domestic cases ... while the PBoC vowed to boost credit support for smaller businesses and the real economy," he said.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.893, falling from levels above 93 the day before.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.69 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.7 seen yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7256, a touch higher than levels above $0.722 yesterday.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.