Asia-Pacific markets rise even as impact of Trump tariffs on Wall Street's earnings loom

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday as investors waited to see the extent of the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on corporate earnings and economic data expected from Wall Street this week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Market watchers were also closely monitoring developments surrounding trade deal negotiations between the U.S. and countries in the region.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.54%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index was flat while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.39%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,999, pointing to a slightly higher open compared to the HSI's last close of 21,971.96.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

U.S. futures were little changed, after all three key benchmarks swung between gains and losses in Monday's choppy session.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 inched slightly higher by 0.06% to close at 5,528.75. This is the broad-based index's fifth straight winning day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ticked 0.1% lower and ended at 17,366.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 40,227.59.

Four of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" companies — Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft — came under pressure briefly during the session ahead of their quarterly reports. Apple and Meta Platforms ended the session modestly higher, each up about 0.4%. Microsoft slipped 0.2% while Amazon was off 0.7%.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Oil prices fall as trade tensions between U.S. and China dent investor sentiment

Oil prices fell Tuesday on the back of simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Brent Crude slipped 0.25% to trade at $65.61 per barrel as of 8.26 a.m. Singapore time,

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.31% to $61.86.

The moves come as the U.S.-China trade war dominates investor sentiment on oil prices.

China is the world's largest importer of oil and the higher U.S. tariffs may put pressure on its fuels and petrochemicals sectors.

— Amala Balakrishner

'Patchwork' quilt of trade deals cause for risk off bearishness, not optimism, Morgan Stanley says

Before any trade agreements are reached with India and Japan, "large U.S. companies will likely try to cut idiosyncratic deals with the White House, perpetuating the policy patchwork," holding back investor sentiment and pressuring stock and bond prices, according to a report by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management chief investment officer Lisa Shalett.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks regarding the likelihood of trade deals and continued independence at the Federal Reserve notwithstanding, "tariff deal" announcements won't energize markets without a "comprehensive rollback," the strategist wrote. "[W]e are unconvinced that relief will immediately follow" reports of breakthroughs, and bilateral agreements with India and Japan "are still months away, with key summits scheduled for June and October, respectively," Morgan Stanley wrote Monday.

Just as worrying is the credit market, where "the 10- year U.S. Treasury term premium recently surged to a decade-plus high. Curve steepening amid rising odds of a slowdown indicates investor concerns on two critical fronts: stagflation potential and debt sustainability following the ballyhooed tax bill."

The investment bank thinks the U.S. debt ceiling will need to rise by $5 trillion to $10 trillion, the Republican tax cut legislation will increase U.S. debt outstanding by $1 trillion to $4 trillion over the next decade and annual servicing costs on the national debt might double from the most recent $1.1 trillion.

— Scott Schnipper

Mag 7 earnings could be 'dictating' market's tone this week: Deutsche Bank

Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Megacap technology earnings this week will be pivotal for the market, according to Deutsche Bank.

Meta and Microsoft are both set to report earnings on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon are slated to release results on Thursday.

"It's fair to say that these Mag-7 earnings will go a long way to dictating the tone of the week," Jim Reid, the bank's global head of macro and thematic research, wrote to clients.

— Alex Harring