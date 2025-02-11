Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after Fed's Powell signals no urgency to lower rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled there was no urgency to cut rates.

Powell on Tuesday re-emphasized the central bank's focus on curbing inflation and signaled that policymakers were not in a rush to push interest rates lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded around the flatline.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.71% after resuming trading following a holiday, while the Topix added 0.22% at the open. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.21% while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.36%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 21,551, also stronger than the HSI's last close of 21,294.86.

India is slated to report its inflation data for January. SoftBank Group will be posting its fiscal third-quarter earnings later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 added 0.03% to end at 6,068.50, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.36% to close at 19,643.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 123.24 points, or 0.28%, to 44,593.65.

Powell's testimony comes at a volatile time in Washington with President Donald Trump favoring tariffs against U.S. trading partners and with mixed messages coming from the administration on its approach to the Fed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Powell said the current policy stance, with the benchmark Fed funds rate in a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, is providing flexibility. The Federal Open Market Committee held the rate in place at its late-January meeting.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox, Pia Singh and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Stocks end Tuesday little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday's trading session 123.24 points higher, or 0.28%, to close at 44,593.65. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% to end at 6,068.50, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.36% lower to close at 19,643.86.

— Pia Singh