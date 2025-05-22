Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb as investors assess slew of economic data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed Friday as investors assess a slew of economic data from the region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.04% and the Topix climbed 0.89%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.36% while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.34%.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and mainland China's CSI 300 traded flat at the open.

The U.S. and China agreed to maintain communication following a call between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, according to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Japan's core inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, government data showed Friday, bolstered in part by surging rice prices, as the central bank considers pausing its rate-hike stance to assess the effects of U.S. tariffs.

Investors are also parsing South Korea's PPI figures for April and New Zealand's retail sales for the first quarter of the year.

Other economic data are set to be released later in the day, with Singapore slated to report inflation data for April, and Taiwan to publish its industrial output figures.

U.S. stock futures were little changed as investors continue to evaluate the effect of higher U.S. Treasury yields on the economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 14 points, or 0.03%. Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower, while S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.03%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed mixed as investors grappled with fears of rising rates and worries about a ballooning U.S. deficit. The 30-year Treasury yield hit its highest since 2023 as lawmakers passed a bill that investors fear could worsen the U.S. deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.35 points, closing at 41,859.09. The S&P 500 lost 0.04% and ended at 5,842.01, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.28% and settled at 18,925.73.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Yun Li contributed to this report.

China says U.S. dialogue to continue as China hints trade talks are advancing

The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication following a call between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau on Thursday, according to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues during the call, the statement said, without elaborating.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the call was with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

—Anniek Bao

There's a lower likelihood of U.S. and Japan trade deal by mid-June, says Eurasia Group

The likelihood of the U.S. and Japan finalizing a comprehensive trade agreement by the G7 Summit in Canada in mid-June has dropped from 65% to 55%, Eurasia Group's director of Japan and Asian trade David Boling and team said in a note.

Although the leaders of both countries have strong incentives to reach a deal sooner rather than later, Eurasia Group's analysts noted that "the pace of negotiations is lagging as the U.S. tariff on Japanese automobiles remains a sticking point."

"However, if the U.S. agrees to negotiate over the automobile tariff with Japan, the chances of a deal will improve," said Boling.

—Lee Ying Shan

Japan's core inflation climbs to 3.5%, highest in more than 2 years

Japan's core inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, government data showed on Friday, as persistent cost pressure strengthens the case for the central bank to focus on exiting its decade-long ultra-easy monetary policy.

The core inflation figure, which strips out prices for fresh food, was higher than expectations of 3.4%, according to economists polled by Reuters, marking the highest level since January 2023, according to LSEG data.

Headline inflation climbed 3.6% from a year ago, staying above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for more than three years, steady from the prior month.

—Anniek Bao

South Korea producer prices climb at slower rate in April

South Korea's September producer prices in April slowed to 0.9% year-on-year, compared to 1.3% in March.

On a monthly basis, the PPI fell 0.1% after two consecutive months of no change.

The producer price index tracks the changes in prices between producers, compared to the consumer price index, which tracks changes in consumer prices.

—Lee Ying Shan

S&P 500 closes little changed

The S&P 500 closed little changed on Thursday afternoon.

The market benchmark slipped 0.04% to close at 5,842.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 1 point and finished at 41,859.09. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, added 0.28% to settle at 18,925.73.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Citi expects growth to weaken in second half of 2025

Citi expects a worst economic outlook for the second half of the year.

The bank attributed this partially to U.S. consumers and firms frontloading their spending to get ahead of tariffs.

"As the full effects of the tariffs come online — likely over the next few months — demand could face a double blow. The tariffs could reduce real purchasing power, and in addition, frontloaded purchases will be 'paid back,'" global chief economist Nathan Sheets wrote in a Wednesday note. "As such, we view the current period as still the 'calm before the storm,' and we expect growth in the second half of the year to weaken."

— Lisa Kailai Han