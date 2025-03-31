Asia-Pacific markets rise after key Wall Street indexes gain overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday, after two key Wall Street benchmarks rose as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff rollout.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.67% higher, while the broader Topix index was up 0.95%.

Japanese markets fell into correction territory in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling 4.05% to end the day at a six-month low.

The Kospi index advanced 1.03% at the open while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.12%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.67%, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 4.1% as the country heads to the polls on May 3.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,237 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's Monday close of 23,119.58.

U.S. futures slipped as investors awaited clarity on Trump's upcoming tariff plans.

Overnight, two of the three key benchmark indexes on Wall Street ended the session in positive territory.

The S&P 500 clawed back earlier losses on to end the session higher. The broad market index added 0.55% to close at 5,611.85. At one point, it fell as much as 1.65% and traded 10% below its record.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.14% and closed at 17,299.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 417.86 points, or 1%, to settle at 42,001.76.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Japan reports unemployment of 2.4% in February, slightly lower than estimates

Japan's unemployment rate edged down to 2.4% in February, compared with the 2.5% in the previous month, government data released Tuesday showed.

This is its lowest reading since December 2024 and is also slightly below Reuters' poll estimate of 2.4%.

The country's jobs-to-applicants ratio came in at 1.24, slightly lower than the 1.26 forecast by Reuters.

— Amala Balakrishner

Nvidia, Tesla, Meta shave losses, pulling market off lows

One factor helping stocks turn positive after steep early losses Monday was when three of the Magnificent 7 stocks came well off their lows.

Nvidia and Tesla had been down about 3% at one point but most recently were off about 2% apiece. Meta Platforms earlier was off 1% but had erased most of its losses into the final hour of trading.

However, the Nasdaq Composite, home to most of the market's teach giants, was still off about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted solid gains.

—Jeff Cox