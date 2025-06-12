Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as reports of Israeli military strikes on Iran keep investors jittery

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Friday as reports of an Israeli military strike on Iran kept investors jittery after Wall Street gained on solid U.S. economic data.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.36% while the Topix lost 0.43%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.38% and the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.15% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 24,178, compared with the HSI's last close of 24,035.38.

U.S. stock futures ticked lower but major stock benchmarks were on course to end the week on a positive note. U.S. producer prices in May rose just 0.1% from the previous month, coming in cooler than the 0.2% jump expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The softer reading helped boost major stock indexes, while bond yields declined, improving investor sentiment. This followed a cooler-than-expected consumer inflation report earlier in the week.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks closed higher. The S&P 500 rose, helped by a rally in Oracle that lifted the big tech sector. The benchmark climbed 0.38% to close at 6,045.26. The broad market S&P 500 now sits less than 2% off its record high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% and ended the day at 19,662.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 101.85 points, or 0.24%, settling at 42,967.62.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Pia Singh, Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

Stocks end Thursday higher

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The major averages closed Thursday's trading on a positive note.

The S&P 500 added 0.38%, ending at 6,045.26. The advance brings the broad market index less than 2% off from its February record high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% to close at 19,662.48. Finally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 101.85 points, or 0.24%, settling at 42,967.62.

—Darla Mercado