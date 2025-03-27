Asia-Pacific markets open lower as Trump tariff threats keep investors on edge

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats kept investors on edge.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.11% as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national election on May 3, kicking off a five-week campaign.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.41% while the Topix fell 1.55%. South Korea's Kospi traded 1.54% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 23,775, also lower than the HSI's last close of 23,578.8.

Investors will continue eyeing shares of automakers after they declined on Thursday following Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on "all cars that are not made in the United States."

The president's comments this week regarding the upcoming April 2 tariffs, however, have eased some concerns for investors. Recently, Trump mentioned that the tariffs would be "very lenient" and expressed a willingness to lower tariffs on China to facilitate a deal with ByteDance's TikTok.

On Thursday, he also used tariffs as a bargaining tool, warning that he could impose "far larger" duties on the European Union and Canada, if they join forces to oppose the levies.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 155.09 points, or 0.37%, to end at 42,299.70. The S&P 500 declined 0.33% to close at 5,693.31, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.53% to settle at 17,804.03.

Shares of Japanese and South Korean automakers extend declines

Shares of Asia's automakers extended declines as investors continue to assess U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on cars not made in the country.

Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda fell 4.49% and 4.33% respectively. Nissan declined 1.46% and Mazda Motor lost over 3%. Mitsubishi Motor declined 1.15%. South Korea's Kia Motors, traded 2.35% lower.

—Lee Ying Shan

Tokyo's core CPI in March rose 2.4% year-on-year

Japan's capital of Tokyo saw its core inflation for March, which excludes costs of fresh food, come in at 2.4% year-on-year. The reading beats expectations of a 2.2% climb, and is higher than February's 2.2%.

Tokyo's overall CPI came in at 2.9%, same as the previous month.

—Lee Ying Shan

Trump says he might cut China tariffs to help further a TikTok deal

President Trump said on Wednesday that he might reduce tariffs on China to help facilitate a deal that would have ByteDance sell the U.S. operations of TikTok. He also said it is possible he will extend the TikTok deadline again.

A national security law requires ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations or face an effective ban in the country, but Trump in January signed an executive order that delayed the deadline for a deal to April 5. The president has said that he wants the U.S. to have a 50% ownership position in TikTok via a joint venture.

— Pia Singh, Jonathan Vanian