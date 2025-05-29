Asia-Pacific markets open lower as weakness in the U.S. dents investor sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday, with a slowing U.S. economy, inflation fears and uncertainties from the judicial developments surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs weighing on investor sentiment.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled on Wednesday night that Trump had overstepped his authority when he imposed his "reciprocal" tariffs. The court ordered that the challenged tariff orders be vacated.

However, the Trump administration filed a notice of appeal shortly after the judgment, and an appeals court reinstated the levies on Thursday afternoon. The administration said it could ask the Supreme Court as early as Friday to pause the federal court's original ruling if necessary.

Investors are keeping a close watch on Tokyo's core inflation reading for April to assess how it may affect the Bank of Japan's decision whether to hike rates again this year amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.

The reading, which captures consumer costs excluding fresh food, moved up to 3.6% from a year ago, its highest level since January 2023.

The reading, which captures consumer costs excluding fresh food, was expected to rise 3.5%, according to economists polled by Reuters, compared to 3.4% the month prior.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 1.55% lower while the broader Topix index fell 1%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index opened 0.4% lower, while the small-cap Kosdaq moved down 0.44%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,297, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 23,573.38.

U.S. futures were little changed as investors await more trade news and fresh inflation data.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks on Wall Street rose, even as gains were curtailed by caution around the court rulings on Trump's "reciprocal tariffs."

The S&P 500 moved up thanks to strong moves in chipmaker Nvidia. The broad-based index ended the day higher by 0.4% at 5,912.17 despite climbing as much as 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39% to 19,175.87, also well off its highest intraday gain of 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 117.03 points, or 0.28%, to finish at 42,215.73.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

South Korea's factory output declines 0.9% in April, missing expectations

South Korea's industrial production output fell 0.9% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the month earlier, data released by Statistics Korea on Friday showed. This follows a 2.9% expansion in March and falls short of the 0.5% growth forecasted in a Reuters poll.

While factory output rose 4.9% year-over-year in April, beating the 4% expected by economists polled by Reuters, it was still lower than the 5.3% reading from the previous month.

Separate data showed a 0.9% month-over-month drop in South Korea's retail sales in April. This is its lowest level since August 2024 and follows a 0.3% drop in the previous month.

— Amala Balakrishner