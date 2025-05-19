Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors eye Reserve Bank of Australia and China loan prime rate decisions

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday as investors look toward the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy rate decision, as well as the listing of the world's largest battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.81%, while the Topix added 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.63% while the small-cap Kosdaq jumped 1.13%.

Likewise, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.75%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,378, slightly higher than its last close of 23,332.72.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is slated to release its policy rate decision later in the day.

Australia's inflation has been easing, with the most recent headline inflation coming in at a four-year in at a four-year low of 2.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has emphasized in its previous monetary policy statement that bringing inflation to its 2% to 3% target range sustainably remains its highest priority. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

China is also slated to report its loan prime rate decision. The People's Bank of China is expected to cut its 1-Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and 5-Year LPR by 10 bps to 3.00% and 3.50% respectively, said Lazard's Chief Markets Strategist Ronald Temple.

"While the decrease is very small, it is yet another signal that the central government is still working to stimulate economic activity, albeit in a suboptimal and insufficient manner," Temple said in a note late Monday.

Investors are also looking toward the listing of the CATL on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in what will reportedly be the largest global listing in 2025.

U.S. stock futures were little changed. S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1%, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 54 points, or 0.14%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 posted a slim gain on Monday as Treasury yields came off their highs and investors sought to look past Moody's downgrade of the United States' credit rating. The benchmark added 0.09% and closed at 5,963.60, marking its sixth consecutive winning session.

The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.02% to end at 19,215.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.33 points, or 0.32%, and settled at 42,792.07. The 30-stock index was aided by a rebound in UnitedHealth, which saw an 8% jump after a recent bout of hard selling.

Challenging for China to reach its 'around 5%' growth target, says Nomura

It will be "quite challenging" for Beijing to achieve its "around 5%" growth target unless it unveils a sizable stimulus package, said Nomura.

The bank's economists expect the second quarter GDP to see a bump as exporters rush to front-load shipments before the end of the 90-day pause from the U.S.-China trade war truce. However, Nomura forecasts an "evident slowdown" from the second quarter to the third and fourth quarters after the exports front-loading ceases.

"Considering the respite on the trade war, Beijing might be under less pressure to introduce the necessary stimulus and reforms," Nomura's economists wrote in a note.

"The property sector is still contracting, with a high risk of the economy suffering from a double whammy."

Japan’s corporate earnings season set to conclude with all-time high profits, forecasts Asset Management One

Japanese firms are projected to close out this year's earnings season in May with record profits, according to Asset Management One.

The asset manager expects earnings per share for companies listed on the TOPIX index to climb 8.9% in 2025 and 9.7% in 2026, buoyed by stronger corporate governance, rising wages, and resilient consumer demand.

The asset management firm also noted that Japanese stocks remain undervalued, with listed firms trading at a 13.5x price-to-earnings ratio — down from 14.1x in January.

China says U.S. undermined trade talks with Huawei chip warning

Keystone/eda/martial Trezzini | Via Reuters

China said Monday that the U.S. has undermined a preliminary trade deal between the two countries after the U.S. warned industry against using Huawei chips.

"China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its wrong practices and stop discriminatory measures against China," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce told a reporter, according to a Google translation.

"If the U.S. insists on its own way and continues to substantially damage China's interests, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

