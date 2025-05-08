Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors parse China trade data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as investors parsed China's April trade data.

China's exports surged in April even as businesses bore the brunt of U.S. tariffs that kicked into higher gear last month, while imports narrowed declines as Beijing stepped up stimulus.

Exports climbed 8.1% in U.S. dollar terms in April compared to the same month last year, official data showed, significantly outperforming the 1.9% increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.15%, while mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.22%.

Uncertainty on Washington and Beijing reaching a deal in their scheduled trade talks in Switzerland is also dampening optimism.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.42and the Topix gained 1.06%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.59%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

India's Nifty 50 slipped 0.74% at the open.

Overnight, Wall Street gained following U.S. President Donald Trump announced the broad outline of a trade deal with the United Kingdom — the first since the U.S. paused sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs in April.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline as investors hope that the U.S.- United Kingdom trade deal framework signals more progress to come.

Specific details of the agreement remained unclear, and no official documents were signed during the Oval Office announcement.

"The final details are being written up," Trump said. "In the coming weeks we'll have it all very conclusive."

Meanwhile, the three major averages closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 254.48 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 41,368.45. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% and closed at 5,663.94. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07% to end at 17,928.14.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Exports jumped 8.1% last month in U.S. dollar terms from a year earlier, according to data released by customs authority Friday, sharply beating with Reuters' poll estimates of a 1.9% rise.

Imports slumped by 0.2% in April from a year earlier, compared with the economists' expectations of a 5.9% drop.

—Anniek Bao

China sets yuan midpoint rate at weakest level since April 24

China's PBOC set the midpoint rate 7.2095 against the dollar, the weakest level since April 24, according to Reuters. The onshore yuan is only allowed to trade within a narrow band of 2% above or below this reference rate.

The decision comes on the heels of sweeping policy steps announced by China's central bank and financial regulators Wednesday as Beijing ramps up efforts to bolster growth amid mounting trade worries.

China's offshore yuan weakened marginally to 7.2460 against the greenback, while the onshore yuan is at 7.2458 against the dollar as of 9.40 a.m. local time.

—Lee Ying Shan

Japan household spending exceeds expectations in March

Japan's average household spending in March beat expectations, rising 2.1% in real terms year on year, according to government data released Friday.

This beats the forecast of a 0.2% climb from economists, and could afford the Bank of Japan more room to raise interest rates and normalize its monetary policy.



Household spending reached 339,232 yen ($2,325.71) in March, while the average monthly household income for March fell 2% year on year in real terms to 524,343 yen.

— Lim Hui Jie

Major U.S. indexes close in the green on Thursday

The broad market index added 0.58% to close at 5,663.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.07% to end at 17,928.14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 254.48 points, or 0.62%, and settled at 41,368.45.

— Pia Singh