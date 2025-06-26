Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia's comeback sparks a rally in Asian chipmakers

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

A semiconductor wafer is on display at Touch Taiwan, an annual display exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 16, 2025.
Ann Wang | Reuters
  • Shares of South Korea's SK Hynix, which supplies memory chips to Nvidia, gained 3.53%. TSMC was up 0.8%.
  • Several Japanese chip stocks also rose as Nvidia reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company.

Chip stocks in Asia rose Thursday, after artificial intelligence darling Nvidia's shares hit a record close to reclaim the title of the world's most valuable company.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of South Korea's SK Hynix, which supplies memory chips to Nvidia, gained 3.53%. TSMC, which manufactures Nvidia's high-performance graphics processing units that help power large language models, saw a smaller rise of 0.47%.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry — also known as Foxconn — was 0.77% higher. It has a strategic partnership with Nvidia to build "AI factories," that incorporate Nvidia's chips in a whole range of applications, including electric vehicles and LLMs.

Several Japanese chip stocks not directly linked to Nvidia saw sharp gains.

Semiconductor testing equipment supplier Advantest gained 3.93% to hit a record high. Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank, which owns a stake in British chip designer Arm, saw shares jump 4.38%.

Tokyo Electron and Lasertec climbed 2.13% and 1.57%, respectively. Renesas Electron added 2.22%.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

How IKEA is doubling down on price cuts to attract cost-conscious customers

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Despite all the uncertainty, the S&P 500 is flirting with record highs — strange times

Nvidia shares climbed over 4% on Wednesday stateside, closing at a new all-time high for the first time since January.

The stock ended the session at $154.31, topping its previous record close of $149.43 from Jan. 6. With a market value of $3.77 trillion, Nvidia is now the most valuable company in the world, edging past Microsoft.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The rally reflects growing investor confidence in the chipmaker's dominance in artificial intelligence, in spite of export restrictions to China.

In April, the Trump administration implemented new regulations that blocked sales of Nvidia's H20 AI chip, which had been designed to comply with earlier restrictions. Nvidia said last month the move would result in an $8 billion hit to its sales, as well as a $4.5 billion inventory write-down.

—CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us