Auto giant Stellantis suspends full-year guidance due to uncertainties over Trump tariffs

Auto giant Stellantis on Wednesday said it was withdrawing its full-year financial guidance due to uncertainties regarding the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's back-and-forth trade policy.

The company said the decline in net revenues was primarily due to lower shipment volumes, an adverse regional mix and price normalization.

"While Q1 2025 top-line results were below prior-year levels, other KPIs reflect early, initial progress on our commercial recovery efforts," Doug Ostermann, chief financial officer at Stellantis, said in a statement.

Shares of Milan-listed Stellantis traded 2.9% higher at 8:25 a.m. London time. The stock price is down around 32% year-to-date.

The results come shortly after the global automotive sector welcomed something of a reprieve from the Trump administration.

The U.S. president on Tuesday signed an executive order to water down some auto tariffs.

Tariffs of 25% on imported vehicles into the U.S. will continue, but the new measures aim to reduce the overall level of duties on vehicle imports that had resulted from separate levies — such as an additional 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — "stacking" on top of one another.

Under the latest White House order, additional 25% tariffs on auto parts that were set to start by May 3 will also still take effect, but vehicles that go through final assembly in the U.S. will be able to qualify for partial reimbursements on those levies for two years.

— CNBC's Michael Wayland & Michele Luhn contributed to this report.