Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America CEO says financial industry will jump into crypto payments if regulators allow it

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that the U.S. banking industry will embrace cryptocurrencies for payments if regulators allow it.
  • The head of the second largest U.S. bank by assets was asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about how the industry's approach to crypto could change given President Donald Trump's enthusiasm for digital currencies.
  • "If the rules come in and make it a real thing that you can actually do business with, you'll find that the banking system will come in hard on the transactional side of it," Moynihan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday that the U.S. banking industry will embrace cryptocurrencies for payments if regulators allow it.

The head of the second largest U.S. bank by assets was asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about how the industry's approach to crypto could change given President Donald Trump's enthusiasm for digital currencies.

"If the rules come in and make it a real thing that you can actually do business with, you'll find that the banking system will come in hard on the transactional side of it," Moynihan said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

American banks have largely avoided letting customers use crypto for retail transactions, although their institutional trading and wealth management arms have participated in markets for bitcoin ETFs. Leaders in the industry, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, have lambasted bitcoin as a currency for criminals and fraudsters.

"If you go down the street here and you go in and buy lunch, right, if you can pay with Visa, Mastercard, a debit card, Apple Pay, etc, this would just be another form of payment," Moynihan explained. "We have hundreds of patents on blockchain already, we know how to enter the field."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Bitcoin will hit a new all-time high in 2025, Binance CEO says

news 14 mins ago

The No. 1 question a founder who's hired hundreds always asks in job interviews: ‘It'll show they've done their homework'

The veteran Bank of America CEO didn't address the idea of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as an investment or store of value, saying it is "really a separate question."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us