Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Bank of America Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
  • Here's what Wall Street expects: Earnings of 76 cents a share, 29% higher than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $22.2 billion, 10% higher than a year earlier.

Bank of America is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
  • Earnings:  76 cents a share, 29% higher than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $22.2 billion, 10% higher than a year earlier.
  • Net Interest Income: $11.3 billion on a reported basis, according to StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed Income $1.68 billion, Equities $1.4 billion
  • Investing Banking: $2.07 billion

How has Bank of America navigated the jump in employee expenses that has stung rivals?

Money Report

Business 9 mins ago

Procter & Gamble Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Morgan Stanley Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

That's the question of the moment after JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all disclosed sharply higher fourth-quarter costs driven by rising worker compensation.

Bank of America, led by CEO Brian Moynihan, had enjoyed tailwinds in recent months as rising interest rates and a rebound in loan growth promised to boost the industry's profitability. But that narrative went off course after banks began disclosing the impact of wage inflation on results.

Analysts are likely to ask management about the impact of the bank's recent decision to eliminate some fees and reduce overdraft charges to $10 from $35.

Shares of Bank of America have climbed 4% this year before Wednesday, underperforming the 8.6% gain of the KBW Bank Index.

JPMorgan and Citigroup each reported the smallest earnings beats in the last seven quarters, and Goldman Sachs missed estimates for fourth quarter profit because of elevated expenses. Wells Fargo has been the sole bright spot so far in bank earnings after it gave targets for higher interest income and lower expenses.  

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingInvestment strategyfinanceBreaking News: Markets
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us