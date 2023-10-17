Bank of America is set to report third-quarter earnings — here's what the Street expects

Bank of America is set to report third-quarter earnings.

Investors want to know how the bank's bonds fared last quarter.

Bank of America is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 82 cents a share, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

Revenue: $25.14 billion

Net interest income: $14.09 billion on reported basis, according to StreetAccount

Provision for credit losses: $1.3 billion

How did Bank of America's bonds fare last quarter?

That's one of the key questions investors have for the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Bank of America was supposed to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of higher interest rates this year. Instead, the company's stock has been the worst performer among its big-bank peers in 2023. That's because, under CEO Brian Moynihan, the lender piled into low-yielding, long-dated securities during the pandemic. Those securities lost value as interest rates climbed.

That's made Bank of America more sensitive to the recent surge in the 10-year Treasury yield than its peers — and more similar to some regional banks that are also nursing underwater bonds. Bank of America had more than $100 billion in paper losses on bonds at midyear.

The situation has pressured the bank's net interest income, or NII, which is a key metric that analysts will be watching this quarter. In July, the bank's CFO, Alistair Borthwick, affirmed previous guidance that NII would be roughly $57 billion for 2023.

Bank of America stock has fallen 18% this year through Monday, trailing the 10% gain of rival JPMorgan Chase.

Last week, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup each topped expectations for third-quarter profit, helped by better-than-expected credit costs. Morgan Stanley posts results Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.