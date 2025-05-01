Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of Japan holds rates steady for second straight meeting as Trump tariffs threaten exports

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC and Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
Getty Images

Japan's central bank held its policy rate at 0.5% Thursday, holding them for a second straight meeting, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs threaten the country's exports.

The move was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, and comes at a time of global trade tensions as the U.S. pressures countries to sign business deals under threats of "reciprocal" tariffs.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us