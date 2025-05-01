Bank of Japan holds rates steady for second straight meeting as Trump tariffs threaten exports

Japan's central bank held its policy rate at 0.5% Thursday, holding them for a second straight meeting, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs threaten the country's exports.

The move was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, and comes at a time of global trade tensions as the U.S. pressures countries to sign business deals under threats of "reciprocal" tariffs.

