Barry Diller thinks companies will move to a standard of four days in office with Friday flexible

Companies may eventually transition to four days in person, with a flexible Friday option, according to Barry Diller.

"It's madness," said the IAC and Expedia chairman of the range of work-from-home and in-person combinations during an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. " Which is what is going to lead to — I think sensibly — not necessarily a four-day work week, but four days in the office, and Fridays you can work from home or work at your own schedule."

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies have gravitated toward flexible working schedules, but the multitude of options has created some "chaos" at companies, according to Diller.

"I think that is going to be the sensible evolution of all this, but it has to be standardized," he said. "You can't have 17,000 different programs, because how do you deal with all the things around it?"

Diller isn't the only investor calling for a more flexible working norm. During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday, Mets owner Steve Cohen said that the growth of artificial intelligence could lead to a shortened four-day work week.