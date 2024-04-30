Money Report

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao sentenced to four months in prison after plea deal

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC and Ryan Browne,CNBC

David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to money laundering violations in November, was sentenced to four months in prison on Tuesday.
  • U.S. prosecutors had recommended a 36-month sentence for Zhao.
  • The crypto billionaire stepped down as Binance's CEO as part of his agreement with the Justice Department.

Binance's billionaire founder Changpeng Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to charges of enabling money laundering at his crypto exchange.

The sentence in Seattle federal court was significantly less than the three years that federal prosecutors were seeking for Zhao. The defense had asked for five months of probation. The sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 12 to 18 months.

In November, Zhao struck a deal with the U.S. government to resolve a multiyear investigation into Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. As part of the settlement, Zhao stepped down as the company's CEO.

Zhao, who wore a dark navy suit with a light blue tie to court, is accused of willfully failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program as required by the Bank Secrecy Act, and of allowing Binance to process transactions involving proceeds of unlawful activity, including between Americans and individuals in sanctions jurisdictions.

The U.S., ordered Binance to pay $4.3 billion in fines and forfeiture. Zhao agreed to pay a $50 million fine.

Binance has separately been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the alleged mishandling of customer assets and the operation of an illegal, unregistered exchange in the U.S.

The action against Binance and its founder was a joint effort by the Department of Justice, the CFTC and the Treasury Department, though the SEC was notably absent.

'Unprecedented scale' of financial crime

Prosecutors say Zhao violated U.S. law on an "unprecedented scale," and that he had a "deliberate disregard" for Binance's legal responsibilities.

In a memorandum on Apr. 23, prosecutors said that under Zhao's control, Binance operated on a "Wild West" model.

"Zhao bet that he would not get caught, and that if he did, the consequences would not be as serious as the crime," the memorandum stated. "But Zhao was caught, and now the Court will decide what price Zhao should pay for his crimes."

