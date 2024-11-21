Money Report

Bitcoin climbs, reaching a new all-time high above $97,000

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Getty Images
  • Bitcoin breached the $97,000 level for the first time Wednesday evening as investors continued pricing in a second Donald Trump presidency.
  • Bitcoin has been regularly hitting fresh records this month on hopes that Trump will usher in a golden age of crypto.
Bitcoin breached the $95,000 level for the first time Wednesday evening as investors continued pricing in a second Donald Trump presidency.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 3% at $97,646.68, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $97,788.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy, a bitcoin proxy, gained 3% in extended trading. Mining stocks rose as well, with Mara Holdings up 4%.

Bitcoin has been regularly hitting fresh records this month on hopes that Trump will usher in a golden age of crypto, which would include more supportive regulation for the industry and a potential national strategic bitcoin reserve or stockpile.

It is widely expected to reach $100,000 this year and double by the end of 2025.

"Bitcoin's price continues to be driven by a number of factors including improved liquidity conditions, increased institutional adoption, and a regulatory environment that has flipped from a headwind to a tailwind," said Sam Callahan, an analyst at Swan Bitcoin.

Another Trump term also implies larger budget deficits, potentially more inflation and changes to the international role of the dollar – all things that would have a positive impact on the price of bitcoin.

Bitcoin has gained more than 127% in 2024.

