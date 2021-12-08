Money Report

Black and Nonbinary Representation in TV and Film Jumps During Pandemic, Report Says

Trae Patton | NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
  • Black and nonbinary actors saw significant jumps in representation in film and television during the pandemic, Variety reported, citing a new report.
  • The "Entertainment Diversity Progress Report" conducted by Variety Business Intelligence compared the leading casts in television and movies over the course of two 18-month periods, according to Variety.

The study broke down representation in entertainment media across racial and ethnic lines as well as by gender and LGBTQ+ identification, with Black and nonbinary actors seeing the biggest gains within the broader categories.

The progress report is part of a larger initiative to create a unbiased database to track diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry, Variety reported.

Read more about the report and its findings at Variety.

