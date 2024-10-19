Boeing workers to vote on new proposal that could end strike

Boeing and its machinists' union have reached a new contract proposal.

The deal could end a more than month-long strike that has hobbled the manufacturers' production.

The ratification vote is set for Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su met with both parties earlier this week. "With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 said in a statement Saturday.

The strike began Sept. 13 after more than 30,000 machinists overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement that included 25% wage increases over four years. Boeing later made a sweetened offer but the union blasted it saying it was not negotiated.

"We look forward to our employees voting on the negotiated proposal," Boeing said in a statement.