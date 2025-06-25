Money Report

BP shares jump 8% on report it is in early-stage talks to be acquired by Shell

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

The BP logo is displayed outside a petrol station that also offers electric vehicle recharging, on Feb. 27, 2025, in Somerset, England.
Anna Barclay | Getty Images News | Getty Images

BP shares jumped Wednesday on a report that the oil major is in early stage talks to be acquired by Shell.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that talks between BP and Shell are active but a deal is far from certain. The talks are progressing slowly, one person told the Journal.

BP is currently valued at nearly $85 billion.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

