British regulators will soon announce competition remedies for the multibillion-pound cloud industry

The U.K. competition regulator will soon announce "behavioral" remedies to address anti-competitive practices in the cloud infrastructure industry, two sources told CNBC.

The regulator is expected to announce proposed remedies to solve what it views as barriers to competition in the sector, which is dominated by U.S. cloud giants Amazon and Microsoft.

According to one of the sources, there's a chance Google may be excluded from the scope of the competition remedies given it is smaller in size compared to market leaders AWS and Microsoft Azure.

The Competition and Markets Authority is set to unveil its provisional decision detailing "behavioral" remedies addressing anti-competitive practices in the sector following a months-long investigation into the market, two sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous given the investigation's sensitive nature, said that the cloud market remedies could be announced within the next two weeks. The regulator previously set itself a deadline of November to December 2024 to publish its provisional decision.

A CMA spokesperson declined to comment on the timing of its provisional decision when asked by CNBC.

Cloud infrastructure services is a market that's dominated by U.S. technology giants Amazon and Microsoft. Amazon is the largest player in the market, offering cloud services via its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm. Microsoft is the second-largest provider, selling cloud products under its Microsoft Azure unit.

The CMA probe traces its history back to 2022, when U.K. telecoms regulator Ofcom kicked off a market study examining the dominance of cloud giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Ofcom subsequently referred its cloud review to the CMA to address competition issues in the market.

Why is the CMA concerned?

Among the key issues the CMA is expected to address with recommended behavioral remedies, are so-called "egress" fees charging companies for transferring data from one cloud to another, licensing fees viewed as unfair, volume discounts, and interoperability issues that make it harder to switch vendor.

Amazon and Microsoft declined to comment on this story when contacted by CNBC. Google did not immediately return a request for comment.

What could the remedies look like?

The CMA has said previously in June that it was more minded toward considering behavioral remedies to resolve its concerns as opposed to "structural" remedies, such as ordering divestments or operational separations.

The watchdog said in a working paper in June that it was "at an early stage" of considering potential remedies.

Solutions floated at the time included imposing price controls restricting the level of egress fees, lowering technical barriers to switching cloud providers, and banning agreements encouraging firms to commit more spend in return for discounts.

One contentious measure the regulator said it was considering was requiring Microsoft to apply the same pricing for its productivity software products regardless of which cloud they're hosted on — a move that would have a significant impact on Microsoft's pricing structures.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell is set to hold a speech on Thursday at Chatham House, a U.K. policy institute. In an interview with the Financial Times, she defended the regulator's track record on competition enforcement amid criticisms from Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the agency was holding back growth.

She is expected to outline plans for a review in 2025 into whether the CMA should more frequently use behavioral remedies when approving deals, the FT reported.