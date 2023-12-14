Money Report

Bull on the tracks delays trains in New York, New Jersey

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Courtesy of New Jersey Transit via AP
  • A bull disrupted commuter train service between Newark, New Jersey, and Penn Station in New York.
  • The bull ended up on the tracks in Newark somehow.
  • The bizarre scene unfolded as stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record high.

It really is a bull market out there.

A wayward bull that somehow got loose on New Jersey train tracks Thursday disrupted commuter service between Newark, New Jersey, and New York City.

Video of the brown bovine moving down the tracks went viral on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, as the New Jersey Transit urged passengers to steer clear of Newark Penn Station and take alternate routes on PATH trains connecting to New York.

The transit agency tweeted a photo of the long-horned bull staring from the tracks in Newark as officials said rail service to and from New York was subject to 45-minute delays due to police activity dealing with the high-stakes chase.

It was not revealed how the bull ended up on the tracks, or where it came from.

The livestock story broke as financial stocks continued a bull market surge that saw the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high.

