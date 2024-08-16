Cadillac reveals new ‘Opulent Velocity' performance EV concept

GM's new all-electric Cadillac concept car is designed to preview how the automaker plans to keep its high-performance V-Series vehicles relevant for EVs.

DETROIT — General Motors on Friday revealed a new all-electric Cadillac concept car designed to preview how the automaker plans to keep its high-performance V-Series vehicles relevant for EVs.

The vehicle is called "Opulent Velocity." True to the name, Cadillac says it's a balance of ultra-luxury and performance for the V-Series, which is best known for cars with high-performance engines such as the 6.2-liter V8 Blackwing, rated at more than 600 horsepower and pound feet of torque.

"What we're really looking to do is achieve kind of the best of both worlds. What is kind of the ultimate hyper-performance machine in the future, coupled with ultimate luxury," Bryan Nesbitt, Cadillac executive global design director, said during a media briefing.

Electric vehicles can offer a solid performance when it comes to acceleration, such as 0-60 mph times of three seconds or less, but automakers still face challenges on how to differentiate the vehicles and create the same excitement that the sound, or "roar," of a traditional performance vehicle gives.

Nesbitt and other Cadillac officials stressed that performance for EVs isn't just about 0-60 mph times. They said it's about handling, as well as technologies on the vehicle, including interior features such as biometrics and driver-assistance technologies such as GM's Super Cruise.

"The intent in all of this is to continue to elevate the brand," Nesbitt said.

Cadillac released few details about the concept vehicle, which automakers routinely use to gauge customer interest or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand. The vehicles are not meant to be sold to consumers.

The concept car is a sleek, future-looking sports car. It features "scissor" doors that rotate vertically at a fixed hinge at the front of the door. It was revealed in connection to Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in California.

Much like the bespoke, $300,000 Celestiq car from Cadillac, the concept is meant to move Cadillac more upmarket to compete against the likes of Lamborghini and EV startup Rimac as opposed to traditional competitors such as Ford's Lincoln brand.

Cadillac's sales were down 1.7% through the first half of the year compared with the first six months of 2023. All of its vehicles experienced sales declines aside from its all-electric Cadillac Lyriq crossover.