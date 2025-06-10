Money Report

California asks judge to quickly block Trump troop deployments to LA

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

California National Guard personnel stand outside the Edward R. Roybal federal building after their deployment by U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to protests against immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2025.
David Ryder | Reuters
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a federal judge to quickly block the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard members and Marines to Los Angeles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday asked a federal judge to quickly block the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard members and Marines to Los Angeles to quell protests against immigration raids.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the judge to grant a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's actions by 1 p.m. PT in order to "prevent immediate and irreparable harm to Plaintiffs."

Without that fast relief, Trump's deployment of the military and the National Guard poses "imminent harm to State Sovereignty, deprives the State of vital resources, escalates tensions and promotes (rather than quells) civil unrest," Bonta told Judge Charles Breyer in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

"Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement later Tuesday.

"Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President," the governor said. "We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

