Camp counselors, golf caddies and 10 other people to consider tipping this summer, according to etiquette pros

Americans are sick of tipping. Roughly 2 in 3 adults have a negative view of the practice, according to a recent survey from Bankrate, and 30% say tipping culture has gotten out of control.

But if you're enjoying a summer of leisure and fun in the sun, there are undoubtedly people who are helping to make that possible for you — and good etiquette dictates that at least some of them should get a tip.

Before you scroll down to see who on the list you've been leaving out, take a breath. Etiquette pros say tipping guidelines are just that — guidelines. There are no etiquette police coming to get you if you don't tip all the "right" people.

In fact, tipping should feel less like an obligation and more like an expression of genuine gratitude — not something that's going to stretch your already tight budget.

"Good tipping feels good for everyone involved," Daniel Post Senning, co-author of "Emily Post's Etiquette, The Centennial Edition," previously told Make It. "Tipping that takes you beyond your budget will never feel good."

Here are some people etiquette experts say are worth considering tipping.

People who help with your kids

Camp counselors: If your child attends sleepaway camp over the summer, you may want give their counselor something, especially if they've made sure your kid had a great time. But many camps forbid counselors from taking tips, says Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas.

"The protocol is to ask whoever is running the camp if counselors can accept a gratuity," she says.

If the answer is yes, you can give them cash or a gift card, she says. If not, a small gift from your child would likely be appreciated.

Babysitters or au pairs: Tipping the people who watch your kids this summer beyond what you already pay them isn't mandatory, says Gottsman. "It falls under the category of 'nice but not necessary.'"

Nevertheless, if someone went above and beyond to make it a special summer for your kid, you may want to give a little extra. The Emily Post Institute recommends a gift from your family or one week's pay for a daily or live-in babysitter or au pair. For the high school kid who comes over every other weekend, the guideline is a gift from your child, plus one evening's pay.

Hitting the resort? Be prepared to tip

If you're staying at a resort or hotel this summer, or any other time, get ready to tip a few key people, says Gottsman.

Bellhops: $1 to $2 per bag

Shuttle drivers: $1 to $2 per trip

Valet parkers: $2 to $5

Hotel housekeepers: $3 to $5 a night

Concierges: $5 to $20, depending on the complexity of the request

Beach attendants: If someone is bringing you towels or setting up an umbrella for you on the beach, "that's about $5 per service," Gottsman says.

Golf and tennis pros: No need to tip after you take a lesson or two, says Gottsman. "You've already paid them."

But if you've taken lessons all summer and seen a vast improvement in your game, a gratuity isn't out of line. Elaine Swann, an etiquette expert and founder of the Swann School of Protocol, recommends the cost of one private session.

Golf caddies: Check the policy, says Gottsman. Some caddie tips may be built into the greens fees, some may not. Ask the club what the local custom is to avoid over- or under-tipping. Generally, you can expect to pay the caddie's fee plus $20 or $30, she says.

What about a summer favor?

Dog walkers and pet sitters: If you have a regular, professional pet sitter or dog walker, you may consider a tip equivalent to one week's pay as a thank you at the end of the summer, according to Emily Post.

If this is a person who is spending significant time in your house, there are other ways to thank them, too, says Gottsman.

For the woman who watches her pets, "I make sure I leave her favorite soda. She likes baked chicken, so I make sure there's some in the fridge," she says. "She doesn't ask me for it, but I leave her things I know she'll appreciate."

Gracious hosts: The same logic applies to anyone who is gracious enough to let you crash with them or who gives you access to their summer home. You don't have to pay them, but it's important to show them how much you appreciate their generosity, Gottsman says.

"You give them something as a host gift, as a thank you," she says. "Get them something that's thoughtful, that means something to them. It's not the dollar amount — it really is the thought."

