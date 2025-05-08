Money Report

Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost is first American elected Catholic pontiff

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.
Guglielmo Mangiapane | Reuters
Roman Catholic cardinals selected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope on Thursday, the first time an American has been selected as pontiff.

Prevost, 69, chose the papal name Leo XIV.

A Chicago native, Prevost was chosen on the second day of the cardinals' conclave.

Prevost's was announced more than an hour after cardinals signaled his election with plumes of white smoke billowing from a chimney at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, died April 22 at age 88.

In recent Vatican conclaves, the new pope's name was announced between 25 minutes and 66 minutes after white smoke was seen above the Sistine Chapel. White smoke was seen at about 12:07 p.m. ET.

The new pope is the 267th Roman Catholic pontiff, the spiritual leader of more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide.

People react after Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced the election of Cardinal Robert F. Prevost as the 267th pope, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Luca Bruno | AP
