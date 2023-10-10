CarMax CEO says it's ‘a little early' to see how the UAW strikes will impact business

CEO of used car retailer CarMax Bill Nash told CNBC's Jim Cramer it is too early to tell how UAW strikes will impact his company's business.

"I think as far as the UAW strike, it's a little early to tell the impact it's going to have on the business — you know, it really depends on how long it goes, and if there's going to be an expansion," Nash said.

"I think as far as the UAW strike, it's a little early to tell the impact it's going to have on the business — you know, it really depends on how long it goes, and if there's going to be an expansion," Nash said. "We certainly are monitoring the impacts, not only on inventory, but also on parts, because we have to build cars to bring them up to the, to the CarMax standards."

The UAW began its strike on three major car manufacturers — Ford, Stellantis and General Motors — last month. CarMax will continue to monitor the strike, Nash continued, but added that it hasn't yet played into the overall industry.

Nash also discussed how inflation and high interest rates interest rates are affecting customers looking to buy both newer and older models. He said used car prices are still elevated from post-Covid shortages of new cars. "Compounding on top of that, higher interest rates that have been going up, plus just the inflationary pressures that consumers are facing on other things that they buy every day."

