Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CDC says McDonald's E. coli outbreak is over 

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC and Amelia Lucas,CNBC

In this photo illustration, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald’s on October 23, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the deadly E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions served at McDonald's is over.
  • The CDC said 104 people in 14 states were infected in the outbreak.
  • The agency first announced the outbreak on Oct. 22.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the deadly E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions served at McDonald's is over, more than a month after the agency began its probe of the spread. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The CDC said 104 people in 14 states were infected in the outbreak. It led to 27 hospitalizations and one previously reported death of an older adult in Colorado. 

The agency first announced the outbreak on Oct. 22. The CDC pointed to fresh slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders and other menu items as the likely source of this outbreak.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers are a core menu item for McDonald's, raking in billions of dollars each year. The company temporarily removed those burgers from some locations following the outbreak, but has since brought back the menu item. The last illness onset occurred on Oct. 21, a day before the company took action and the CDC announced its investigation.

While the outbreak is formally over, McDonald's is still dealing with the sales fallout.

Foot traffic to its U.S. restaurants was down 6.6% on Nov. 18 compared with a year earlier, according to a research note from Gordon Haskett. That's an improvement from a low point of a seven-day rolling average of 11% traffic declines on Oct. 29.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Private payrolls grew by 146,000 in November, less than expected, ADP says

news 26 mins ago

Spotify Wrapped is out. Here's who topped the 2024 streaming charts

The 10 states that the CDC first connected to the outbreak have seen steeper traffic declines, like a combined fall of 9.5% on Nov. 18, according to the note.

The company will also invest more than $100 million in marketing and targeted financial assistance for affected franchisees.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

McDonald's has brought back its popular McRib, starting Tuesday, despite a "farewell tour" last year. The chain will also roll out a new McValue menu in January, in the hopes of appealing to consumers looking for cheap deals.

"Looking ahead, we must remain laser focused on regaining our customers' hard-earned trust and reigniting their brand affinity," Michael Gonda, McDonald's North American chief impact officer, and Cesar Pina, the company's North American chief supply chain officer, wrote in an internal memo on Tuesday.

Shares of McDonald's have fallen 7% since the CDC first linked the chain's Quarter Pounders to the outbreak. The company has a market cap of $209.6 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us