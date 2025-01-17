CFPB fines Equifax $15 million for errors on credit reports

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Equifax $15 million for credit reporting errors.

The CFPB alleged the credit bureau failed to properly investigate consumer disputes.

Credit reports have a significant impact on consumer finances, experts said. They may dictate someone's success in qualifying for a loan, renting an apartment or getting a job.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Equifax $15 million over errors tied to consumer credit reports, alleging the company failed to conduct proper investigations of disputed information, the federal watchdog announced Friday.

Equifax is one of three major credit reporting agencies in the U.S., a group that also includes Experian and TransUnion.

"Equifax ignored consumer documents and evidence submitted with disputes, allowed previously deleted inaccuracies to be reinserted into credit reports, provided confusing and conflicting letters to consumers about the results of its investigations, and used flawed software code which led to inaccurate consumer credit scores," according to the CFPB's order.

Why credit reports are important

Credit reports are a ledger of consumers' borrowing records, such as loan payment history and bankruptcy filings.

The financial consequences of inaccurate information on those reports can be "severe," said Adam Rust, director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America, a consumer advocacy group.

"It can change your ability to qualify for a loan, to get a job, to rent an apartment, all kinds of things that are very fundamental to navigating your personal life," Rust said.

Equifax had 'flawed' process, CFPB says

Equifax processes about 765,000 consumer disputes a month, CFPB said.

Its "flawed" dispute policies and technology failures occurred since at least October 2017, "to the detriment of millions of consumers," according to the CFPB, which alleged Equifax violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Equifax settled the allegations to "[turn] the page on the CFPB's long-running investigation," a company spokesperson wrote in an e-mail.

The company has invested more than $1.5 billion into technology and infrastructure improvements over the last few years, including "significant changes" to its dispute process and consumer support, the spokesperson said.

"Our Purpose is to help people live their financial best and we know consumers and our customers depend on our data for important financial decisions," they wrote. "Even one error affecting a consumer is one error too many," they added.

The $15 million civil penalty follows a lawsuit CFPB filed against another credit bureau, Experian, on Jan. 7, alleging the company conducted "sham" investigations of credit report errors. In a statement on its site, Experian said the lawsuit was "completely without merit" and an "example of irresponsible overreach."

"Credit bureaus have been sued repeatedly for this kind of conduct," said Chi Chi Wu, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. "They're decades-old problems," she said.

An Equifax data breach in 2017 also compromised the personal information of 147 million consumers, for which the company ultimately agreed to settle for $700 million.

How to have good 'hygiene' with credit reports

Consumers should check their credit reports at least once a year, Rust said. The Federal Trade Commission also recommends doing a check before applying for credit, a loan, insurance or a job.

Consumers should ensure they recognize identity information on their credit report like addresses and Social Security numbers, and verify that account information such as debt balances and delinquency status are correct.

"That's just a good practice of financial hygiene," Rust said.

Importantly, a credit report differs from a credit score. The latter is a numerical output compiled with information on a consumer's credit report.

"If you see a sudden change in credit score, that's a signal," Rust said.

The three major credit bureaus allow consumers to request a free copy of their credit report once a week. Consumers can request a copy at AnnualCreditReport.com and by calling 1-877-322-8228. (Other sites may charge consumers or be fraudulent, according to the Federal Trade Commission.)

What to do about a credit report error

Consumers who see an error on their credit report should lodge a dispute in writing, along with documentation. Send that by postal mail to the credit bureau and request a return receipt, Wu said. Consumers have better odds of resolution by mail than online, she said.

Consumers should also file a complaint with the CFPB and their state attorney general's office, Wu said.

Consumers can ask that a statement of their dispute be included in their file and in future credit reports, and also ask the credit bureau to provide their statement to anyone who received a copy of their report in the recent past, Wu said.

Consumers who can't get an error fixed after repeated attempts may wish to consult an attorney, she said.

"Not every error will be worth bringing a lawsuit," she said. "But if your loan ends up being more expensive because of a credit reporting error, that's the kind of real harm [for which] you may want to consider litigation."

They may be able to find an attorney through organizations like the National Association of Consumer Advocates, Wu said.